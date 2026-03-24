National Trust Cymru brings Easter egg trails to 13 locations across Wales

Spring has arrived bringing brighter days, gardens bursting with blooms, and plenty of opportunities for family adventures with action-packed Easter egg trails taking place at 13 places cared for by National Trust Cymru across Wales.

From time-travelling adventures at Tredegar House and discovering the world of our feathered friends at Bodnant Garden, to animal-inspired challenges at Erddig Hall and Garden and stepping into the spotlight at Plas Newydd House and Garden and Dyffryn Gardens, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

Experience a spring adventure at Chirk Castle as you hop into a fun-filled Easter egg hunt set among 5.5 acres of blooming gardens.

Follow the trail to ten different activity stations, where you’ll find a whole host of fun, hands-on challenges to tackle. Race through the musical bluebells, see who can build a tower as tall as the wisteria in the castle courtyard, and put your memory to the test with a game of ‘Forget Me Not’.

You can keep the adventure going in the medieval Adam Tower, where signs of the castle’s historic past can still be found. Dress up in armour, hunt for medieval murder holes and venture down into the eerie two-level dungeon.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 21 March-12 April, 10am-4pm in March (last entry at 3.30pm) and 10am-5pm in April (last entry 4.30pm).

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham

Delve into Erddig Hall’s fascinating collection this Easter with a trail inspired by its historic animal-themed alphabet cards.

Follow the map and wind your way through the scenic garden, stopping to take on a series of animal-inspired challenges along the way. Race to ring the cowbell, balance a beanbag on your back like a turtle and tackle the giant ostrich egg-and-spoon challenge.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 21 March-12 April, 10am-4pm until 27 March (last entry at 3.30pm) and 10am-5pm from 28 March (last entry 4.30pm).

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

With spring blossom bursting across the garden and spectacular views stretching out over the Great Orme and Eryri, Penrhyn Castle is the perfect place for a spring adventure.

Follow the Easter egg trail around the grounds and see how many fun challenges you can complete along the way. Test your throwing skills with target games, make some noise with the insect orchestra and put your bird knowledge to the test in the match-the-egg game.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 28 March-12 April, 10am-4pm (last entry 3pm).

Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey

With 40 acres of garden, 129 acres of woodland and parkland, and stunning views across the Menai Strait and onto the peaks of Eryri, there’s plenty of space to explore and play this Easter at Plas Newydd House and Garden.

Follow the ‘Spring is Putting on a Show’ Easter egg trail, featuring a cast of creatures from nature, and hop into character as a bunny or lamb, strike a pose in the costume department, boogie at the buzzing bee disco, or join a lively bird band. Each family-friendly challenge is packed with fun, creativity and a little bit of magic.

Before heading home, climb high in the treehouse, see if you can spot the cheeky red squirrels, or run, jump and balance your way through Dairy Wood’s adventure playground with its tunnels, bridges, climbing frames and stepping stones.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 21 March-19 April, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 4pm).

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

Explore Bodnant’s world-class garden this Easter on a family-friendly Easter egg trail that winds through the delicate spring blooms and vibrant rhododendrons that line each path.

With 10 stops to discover, each with a fun game, challenge, or hands-on activity, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. Along the way, spot clues, uncover fun facts, and learn all about how native wild birds live and thrive.

After learning so much about birds, head down to the Dell and see which ones you can spot in the wild. Keep an eye out for kingfishers along the river and near the Waterfall Bridge, or look towards the Far End, where little grebes, geese and ducks often make their springtime home.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 21 March-12 April, 9.30am-5pm (last entry 3.30pm).

Plas yn Rhiw, Llŷn Peninsula

Join the Easter egg trail at Plas yn Rhiw and follow in the footsteps of the three Keating sisters, who lovingly restored this idyllic manor house and garden and helped protect nature on the Llŷn Peninsula.

As you explore, take on 10 nature-inspired activities along the way, from testing your balance on the egg-and-spoon obstacle course and making music with outdoor instruments to taking aim in a pollinator-themed archery challenge.

You’ll also find quieter games to enjoy on the lawn, so take time to pause, play, and soak up the peaceful surroundings while taking in the sweeping views over Porth Neigwl.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 28 March-12 April, 11.30am-4.30pm (last entry 4pm), however due to ongoing conservation work the house is currently closed.

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

Visit Powis Castle’s world-class garden this spring and wind your way along the historic Italianate Terraces and through the scenic formal gardens on the action-packed Easter egg trail.

As you explore, stop to go head-to-head with family and friends in ten exciting challenges that are guaranteed to get little explorers moving – take on the ‘Time to Play’ clock challenge, score goals on the Great Lawn, balance along log steps, or race over hurdles and through the cone weave.

Afterwards, head inside the castle and explore the magnificent State Rooms, where colourful eggs are hidden for little explorers to spot.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 27 March-12 April, 10am-4pm (last entry 3.30pm).

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Hop into an Easter adventure at Llanerchaeron and follow the Easter Egg trail to see how many of the 10 fun-filled family activities you can complete.

Jump into a giant bird’s nest, set sail on an imaginative wooden ship, and discover the different types of bumblebees buzzing around the Walled Garden and parkland – each activity-stop is packed with surprises to fuel little imaginations.

No visit to Llanerchaeron is complete without a trip to the traditional farmyard. Explore the historic buildings, say hello to the friendly animals that call this place home – from pigs and birds to Llanwenog sheep – and meet Tomos and Seren, two 18-year-old Welsh cobs.

There will also be balance bikes to ride, egg-and-spoon races, and games on the lawn in front of the house.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 25 March-12 April, 10am-4pm.

Dinefwr, Llandeilo

Step into a springtime adventure as you follow the family-friendly Easter Egg trail through Dinefwr’s ancient parkland.

As you wander along the half-mile route you’ll discover plenty of fun filled activities to do, from bird spotting in the hide and crafting your own clay creation to testing your balance like a bird and making music in the historic Icehouse.

Inside, Newton House has been transformed into a magical ‘bird house’ with surprises waiting in every room. Catch ‘eggs’ whilst wearing a bird’s nest hat, join a lively Birds’ Tea Party, explore Bird World – an immersive adventure complete with ant nests and tiny wonders, and step into the Woodland Theatre, filled with feathered friends and tales from the wild.

Outside, the adventure continues with water play, quiet corners for stories and sensory play, and a covered stage for you to put on your own springtime performance.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 28 March-6 April, 10.30am-4pm. Newton house is open 10.30am-4.30pm.

Tredegar House, Newport

Hop through time this Easter at Tredegar, where a mysterious time capsule has thrown the house’s timeline into chaos.

As a Tredegar Timekeeper, you’ll need to gather your sense of adventure and travel back through 500 years of history, meeting characters from the past and taking on puzzles and hands-on challenges from different eras.

Beyond the trail, a whole world of adventure awaits. With 90 acres of gardens and parkland to explore, you can roam, play and uncover hidden corners at every turn.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 28 March-12 April, 10.30am-3.45pm.

Dyffryn Gardens, Vale of Glamorgan

Dyffryn Garden‘s peaceful 55-acre Edwardian garden in the Vale of Glamorgan is a beautiful setting to celebrate the arrival of spring and spend time together.

Follow the Easter Egg trail through sweeping lawns and garden rooms, taking on 10 hands-on activities along the way. From marble egg runs and chicken croquet to dress-up fun and plenty more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

There’s more fun to be had in the log stack natural play areas too – and there are two to choose from. Balance along enormous tree trunks, climb across obstacles, hop over stepping stones, and build dens – it’s the perfect place for little ones to let off steam.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 28 March-12 April, 10am-4pm.

Rhosili and South Gower Coast, Swansea

Experience Easter with a difference at Rhosili this spring by setting off on a family adventure as you follow the Easter Egg trail along grassy footpaths and through the medieval farmland of The Vile.

Along the way, take on ten fun challenges, from welly wanging and a hay bale obstacle course to wheelbarrow races and more.

If you’ve still got energy to burn, there’s plenty more to explore. Run wild along the three-mile stretch of golden sands, wander the cliff tops as early wildflowers begin to bloom, take in sweeping coastal views and keep an eye out for local wildlife.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 30 March-10 April, 10am-1.30pm.

Colby Woodland Garden, Pembrokeshire

Discover a hidden wooded valley full of surprises at Colby Woodland Garden this Easter.

With its industrial past, secret garden, winding woodland paths and trickling streams, it’s the perfect backdrop for a family adventure.

Follow the Easter Egg trail celebrating the garden’s spring highlights and take on 10 ten different hands-on challenges as you go – there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Beyond the trail, there’s plenty more to enjoy too. Climb to the sky-gazing glade at the top of the woods, build a den beneath the trees, or leap across giant stepping stones as you explore.

The Easter egg trail takes place from 3-6 April, 10am-3.30pm.

For more information, or to plan your visit, head to: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/family-friendly

Normal admission prices apply (free to National trust members), plus £3.50 per Easter Egg trail which includes a trail sheet, bunny ears, and a chocolate egg or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg (suitable for people with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies).