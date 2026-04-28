National Trust Cymru offers rare tenancy near historic Welsh landmark

National Trust Cymru is offering a rare tenancy near one of Wales’s most historic homes

National Trust Cymru is inviting applications for a new Contract Holder (Tenant) to live at Glan yr Afon, a traditional three‑bedroom Welsh farmhouse set beside one of Wales’s most significant historic homes, Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant in Conwy.

Glan yr Afon neighbours Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant, the birthplace of Bishop William Morgan, whose 1588 translation of the Bible into Welsh played a crucial role in safeguarding the Welsh language. Today, Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant is a treasured National Trust property, welcoming visitors from across the world.

Nestled in the wooded landscape of the Wybrnant valley near Penmachno, Glan yr Afon offers a rare opportunity to live surrounded by nature, history and one of Wales’s most culturally important heritage sites.

National Trust Cymru is seeking a tenant who will make Glan yr Afon their home while also helping to provide an informal local presence and keeping a watchful eye on Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant.

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Ceri Williams, General Manager for Gogledd Orllewin Cymru (North West Wales), National Trust Cymru said: “This is a unique opportunity to live alongside one of the most important historic houses in Wales.

We are looking for someone who values the special character of the setting and who can help us care for Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant by being a responsible and supportive neighbour.”

The tenancy forms part of National Trust Cymru’s wider commitment to caring for historic places through strong local connections, helping to ensure sites like Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant continue to be protected and enjoyed for generations to come.

The farmhouse offers three bedrooms, a separate kitchen and living room, and a private garden, providing comfortable rural living within a deeply historic setting. The property is available at £700 per calendar month.

Head to the National Trust website to find out more.

Applications close at 11.59pm on 10 May, 2026.