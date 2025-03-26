National Youth Arts Wales  inspires next generation of young performers

At a time when the Arts sector across Wales faces growing financial pressures and uncertainty, National Youth Arts Wales (NYAW) has been a vital lifeline for creative young people.

Throughout February and March 2025, NYAW visited 15 secondary schools, colleges, and youth theatres, engaging over 550 students aged 14-18 in dynamic workshops designed to nurture the next generation of performers.

Delivered by a young team of National Youth Theatre Wales (NYTW) alumni—many of whom have since built careers in the arts—the NYAW Roadshow provided not just skills development, but a powerful message: opportunities in the arts should not be reserved for the few, especially as funding cuts threaten to narrow the path.

Megan Childs, Theatre Producer at National Youth Arts Wales said: “Meeting students, teachers, and course leaders from every corner of Wales has been inspiring.

“Yet, beneath that enthusiasm lies a stark reality: many schools, especially in areas facing economic hardship, are working miracles to keep arts education alive despite dwindling resources.

“There’s no shortage of talent or commitment among young people -what’s lacking is the consistent investment to support them.”

Ambassador programme

The Roadshow is part of NYAW’s new Ambassador programme, offering paid training and facilitation opportunities for former NYTW ensemble members.

These alumni not only led workshops but also shared their own journeys, showing students how involvement in the arts can lead to professional careers and lifelong personal development.

Niamh Moulton, a 2017-2019 NYTW member and now working professionally in the arts, reflected: “It was great getting to tell students interested in creative arts what National Youth Theatre Wales can offer them.

“They were at the perfect age to be able to apply and audition over several different years, which is something I wish I’d done.

“I’m also glad schools in Wales are as passionate and eager about the arts as NYAW is – a positive step in the best direction for the future of the industry.”

Dafydd Leonard, who has been part of NYTW since 2019, added: “I found the eagerness to get involved from the students really inspiring. I wanted to be [an ambassador] because of how special my time with the National Youth Theatre Wales was.

“I wanted to enlighten the next generation of young creatives about how they could get involved and have an unforgettable experience, just like I did.”

One stop on the Roadshow, Afon Taf, Troed y Rhiw, illustrates the stakes. Drama teacher Miss Jones shared: “The experience [of NYAW’s visit] was invaluable for our students, many of whom come from a generally deprived area where opportunities in the arts are limited.

“As the sole Drama teacher since qualifying, I have been working to build the drama department from the ground up, striving to provide creative opportunities in a time when Arts Education is increasingly underfunded and under resourced.

“Seeing the students engage so enthusiastically with the workshop and opportunities in front of them reaffirmed just how vital the arts are in inspiring confidence, creativity, and self-expression.”

Benefits

Participating in the performing arts offers young people proven benefits—boosting confidence, communication, academic performance, emotional well-being, and employability. Yet, these pathways are increasingly under threat.

Earlier this year, National Youth Arts Wales Chief Executive, Evan Dawson, issued a strong call to action in response to more proposed cuts to arts funding in Wales, saying: “We cannot afford to be the generation that watches from the sidelines as our cultural legacy and the potential of our youth are stifled by shortsighted budget cuts.

“Let’s champion a renaissance in Welsh arts—not just for culture’s sake, but for the holistic development of our society.”

Applications are now open for National Youth Theatre Wales 2025 auditions, closing Thursday 27 March. Selected members will benefit from three intensive residential training programmes, partnerships with leading companies like Theatr Clwyd and Wales Millennium Centre, and the chance to shape NYAW’s 2026 Anniversary production—all while working bilingually and building friendships for life.

As Wales faces difficult decisions about the future of arts funding, National Youth Arts Wales commitment to empowering young people in the arts sends a clear message: our young people’s creative voices deserve not only to be heard—but championed.

