National Youth Orchestra of Wales announces 2025 concert tour

This summer, the sound of Wales’ brightest young musicians will echo across the nation as National Youth Arts Wales (NYAW) launches its Summer of Music 2025.

The season will include live performances from the National Youth Orchestra of Wales, the National Youth Brass Band of Wales and the National Youth Choir of Wales.

These three nationally renowned ensembles will perform across iconic venues throughout the country, including Brangwyn Hall in Swansea and the gothic St Asaph Cathedral in Denbighshire – as well as beyond the border – offering audiences a chance to experience the artistry, energy and creativity of the next generation of Welsh musicians.

“This is a landmark summer for young Welsh artists,” said Matthew Jones, Senior Producer and Deputy Chief Executive at National Youth Arts Wales.

“Summer of Music 2025 brings together our most talented young musicians, world-class musical direction, and stunning venues in a true celebration of Wales’ musical future.”

National Youth Orchestra of Wales – Concert Tour 2025

Led by internationally acclaimed conductor Kwamé Ryan, the all-American programme will feature Bernstein’s brilliant Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture.

31st July @ 7.30pm – St Davids Cathedral (Fishguard Festival of Music)

1st August @ 2.15pm – Hereford Cathedral (Three Choirs Festival)

2nd August @ 2.30pm – St Asaph Cathedral, Denbighshire

3rd August @ 3pm – Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

National Youth Brass Band of Wales – Concert Tour 2025

NYBBW Alumnus and Musical Director of the 2024 Championship Brass Band Flowers, Paul Holland, returns to conduct his former Band in a dazzling programme full of fantastic music that promises something for everyone.

Joining Paul and the NYBBW will be the brilliant young percussionist Jordan Ashman – winner of the 2022 BBC Young Musician of the Year.

21st August @ 7.30pm – William Aston Hall, Wrexham

22nd August @ 7.30pm – Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

23rd August @ 3pm – The Riverfront, Newport

National Youth Choir of Wales – Concert Tour 2025

Under the inspiring direction of their conductor Tim Rhys-Evans, this choir of young Welsh talent will deliver a breathtaking performance filled with passion and musicality.

23rd August @ 7.30pm – St Asaph Cathedral, Denbighshire

24th August @ TBC – St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff (Free Entry)

25th August @ 3pm – Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

Tickets for the Summer of Music 2025 concerts are on sale now via the National Youth Arts Wales website.

