National Youth Orchestra of Wales celebrates 80 years

The National Youth Orchestra of Wales (NYOW) has the distinction of being the world’s first national youth orchestra, delivering its first performance in 1946.

This year, in 2026, NYOW celebrates 80 years of high-level training and vibrant performances, working alongside some of the best professional musicians.

As part of its 80th Anniversary celebrations, NYOW will be assembling an orchestra of former members who will Rehearse, Reminisce and Perform on Sunday 3 May 2026 under the expert guidance of internationally renowned Conductor, Carlo Rizzi.

Carlo holds a long-standing reputation as one of the world’s foremost operatic conductors, in demand as a guest artist at the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals.

He has also been a good friend to the National Youth Orchestra of Wales and has conducted the Orchestra regularly since leading them for the first time in 2012.

Matthew Jones OBE, Senior Producer and Deputy Chief Executive of National Youth Arts Wales says: “We are so excited to celebrate an astonishing 80 years of NYOW with our former members and supporters, kicking off the 2026 celebrations at Hoddinott Hall in May.

“We hope as many people as possible with (or without!) a connection to the orchestra will join us!”

The National Youth Orchestra of Wales 80th Anniversary Alumni Orchestra will perform live at BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff Bay, on the first of the May Bank Holidays.

The concert will start at 4.30pm and run for 90 minutes, with a chance for you to share your memories of NYOW on camera before and after the performance.

If you were a former NYOW member, you can sign up to join the Alumni Orchestra for this exciting one-off celebration here.

Concert tickets are on sale now and available on the NYAW website.