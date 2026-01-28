Native Welsh castle named one of the UK’s top ‘hidden gems’

Ella Groves

A popular UK travel guide has shared that a Welsh castle has been listed as one of the UK’s top ‘hidden gems.’

Describing themselves as the “ultimate guide,” UK Hidden Gems is a well-known travel guide for those wanting to explore the less-travelled paths of the UK.

Castell y Bere, found perched above the village of Abergynolwyn, was named on a list of 15 locations in Wales that can be classed as hidden gems, the travel guide shared on their social media.

‘Historic’

Built by Welsh ruler Llywelyn ab Iorwerth to protect Gwynedd’s southern frontier, Castell y Bere is a perfect example of Wales’ native castles.

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, described the castle as “vital” to Llywelyn’s security noting how it “guarded his cattle range, protected the homeland of Gwynedd and dominated the neighbouring lordship of Meirionydd.”

After the death of Llywelyn, the English King Edward I took the castle in 1283 and made alterations in the hope an English frontier town would grow there – it never did.

In 1294 during an uprising against their rule, led by Madog ap Llywelyn, the castle was besieged and the English abandoned the site.

It was not until the 1850s, 550 years later, that the castle was cleared and visitors began to arrive the travel guide notes.

‘Remote’

Located on a rocky outcrop in the Dysynni Valley beneath Cader Idris in Eryri, Castell y Bere is hidden away in the Welsh landscape – perfect for those looking for adventures off the beaten track.

Cadw note that Castell y Bere is “as wild and rocky as it was when Llywelyn first arrived” – although the location is remote, the castle remains a stunning spot for anyone interested in exploring Welsh history.

The travel guide describes the castle as “captivating” and notes that its remote location “ensures it remains a peaceful retreat off the usual tourist path.”

‘Care’

UK Hidden Gems also reminds visitors to “LeaveNoTrace” when visiting these off-the-grid sites calling for people to “keep these areas pristine and wild by taking all trash with you.”

They also encourage visitors to pick up and dispose of any litter they come across during a visit to help keep the area tidy.

You can find more travel suggestions and ‘hidden gems’ on the UK Hidden Gems website.