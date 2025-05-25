Nature, art and youth unite with new mural unveiling at Welsh farm

A once-unremarkable concrete wall has been transformed into a stunning work of public art, thanks to a collaboration between Coed Cadw (the Woodland Trust in Wales) and Swansea College of Art.

The new mural was created at Coed Cadw’s Brynau Farm site by Ellie Jones, a BA Illustration student at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) following a live brief issued to students.

The winning design celebrates the rich stories, landscape and wildlife of Brynau Farm – from the springtime bluebells to the elusive resident barn owl.

The mural is the centrepiece of the ‘Spirit of Place’ work being undertaken at Brynau, and forms part of Coed Cadw’s wider vision to engage and inspire young people in the protection and restoration of nature.

Unique character

The project began with a live brief issued to Swansea College of Art students, inviting them to creatively interpret the unique character and ecological promise of Brynau.

A panel made up of Coed Cadw staff, volunteers, youth forum members and external youth representatives selected Ellie’s design for its outstanding artistic quality and deep emotional connection to the natural world.

“My creative work is heavily inspired by nature, wellbeing and mindfulness,” Ellie explained. “I wanted to capture the calm, beauty and wildlife that thrive at Brynau Farm – from the bluebells to the resident barn owl. I hope this mural encourages people to pause, take a breath, and really appreciate the nature that surrounds them.”

“This project has been a shining example of how creativity and conservation can come together to inspire change,” said Sophie Thomas, Digital Communications Officer at Coed Cadw.

Sophie continued: “We’re incredibly proud to support young people like Ellie who bring their passion and vision into public spaces. The mural at Brynau is not only beautiful, it’s a visual reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and cherish the natural world.”

Nature

Now complete, it is hoped that Ellie’s mural will act as a vibrant reminder of the importance of connecting young people with nature through creative expression.

It also marks another chapter in Coed Cadw’s long-term commitment to restoring and protecting nature in Neath; it recently secured an additional 140 hectares of land at Cefn Morfudd as part of an ambitious project to create and restore woodland and natural habitats across a 236-hectare landscape – one of the largest woodland restoration efforts in Wales.

“It’s been a real privilege to partner with Coed Cadw,” added Iwan Vaughan, Lecturer in BA Illustration at Swansea College of Art. “Giving our students the opportunity to tackle a live brief has not only developed their creative practice, but also connected them with a vital environmental mission. It’s fantastic to see their work make a real difference.”

The mural is now on public view at Brynau Farm. For more information, visit the Woodland Trust site here.

