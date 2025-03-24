Netflix praised for using Welsh to promote action movie Havoc

A new action movie shot in Wales and set to premiere on Netflix next month has been promoted by the streaming giant using the Welsh language.

Havoc which stars Tom Hardy and Forest Whittaker was filmed in Cardiff and directed by Welsh director Gareth Evans.

The eagerly awaited movie sis set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

To promote the movie on social media, Netflix has been using Welsh in social media posts and Welsh subtitles in the movie trailer garnering a hugely positive reaction from Welsh speakers who have applauded the move.

The film will air on Netflix on April 25.

Wedi’i ffilmio yng Nghymru, gyda thîm creadigol Cymreig wrth y llyw, ro’ ni’n meddwl y byddai’n haeddu fersiwn Cymraeg o’r rhagflas… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 HAVOC, gan gyfarwyddwr The Raid, Gareth Evans ac yn serennu Tom Hardy. Yn dod 25 Ebrill. pic.twitter.com/uWjJXlfT7A — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 27, 2025

Of course, it’s not the first time Netflix has shown its commitment to the Welsh language.

In a major first for Welsh language media back in 2023, Netflix acquired S4C title ‘Dal y Mellt’ for global distribution.

The streaming service has also made Welsh subtitles available on certain films such as The Adam Project and Red Notice, given lead actor Ryan Reynolds’ Welsh connections as the co-owner of Wrexham AFC.

So proud that this show will now be seen by a global audience in Welsh. Newyddion gwych. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏👏👏 https://t.co/yo4tSxlnGj — Mark Lewis Jones (@marklewisjones) January 18, 2023

Giving evidence before the Welsh Affairs Committee, Benjamin King, Netflix’s Director of Public Policy in the United Kingdom and Ireland, labelled Wales a ‘success story’ in the industry.

He said that many of their most successful programmes were created in Wales, because “extremely culturally specific” programmes were popular with viewers.

“We can play a supporting role in promoting and preserving the Welsh language,” he said.

“That is why we have decided to license content in the Welsh language. We have subtitles in the Welsh language on some films.

“One episode of The Crown is almost entirely in Welsh.

“We don’t want to compete directly with S4C which has the specific task of producing content in the Welsh language.

“But we can be of assistance in promoting it and helping it reach a wider audience.”

