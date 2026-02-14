New £10,000 bursary launched to boost Welsh-language street theatre

A new £10,000 bursary has been launched to support the creation and touring of original Welsh-language street theatre, in a move designed to nurture emerging outdoor performance artists across Wales.

The initiative, Theatr Stryd Cymru, is a joint collaboration between several of Wales’ leading cultural festivals and organisations. It offers Wales-based Welsh speakers and Welsh learners the opportunity to develop a new piece of outdoor performance work to be showcased at major events in 2026.

The commissioning opportunity brings together Menter Iaith Bro Morgannwg / Gŵyl Fach y Fro, Menter Iaith Caerdydd / Tafwyl, the National Eisteddfod, and the Green Man Festival, with support from the Arts Council of Wales.

Organisers say the bursary aims to develop a new generation of artists creating high-quality outdoor work in Welsh, while also expanding opportunities for audiences to experience the language in vibrant festival settings.

The scheme builds on the success of the recent outdoor commission Mari Haf!, created by Osian Meilir. That production drew strong audience engagement and was widely praised for demonstrating the artistic potential of Welsh-language street theatre.

Festival partners say the project highlighted how targeted commissioning can help artists grow their practice, attract new audiences and embed the Welsh language within large-scale cultural events.

All four participating festivals have committed to strengthening Welsh-language outdoor arts. The National Eisteddfod and Green Man Festival already feature established street theatre programmes, while Tafwyl has continued to expand its outdoor performance offer in recent years.

Through Theatr Stryd Cymru, organisers say they hope to share expertise, resources and platforms across festivals that attract both local communities and international visitors.

Performance fees

The selected artist or company will receive £10,000 to cover creation costs and performance fees. The new work will then tour to four high-profile events during 2026:

Gŵyl Fach y Fro in Barry

Tafwyl in Cardiff

The National Eisteddfod in north Pembrokeshire

Green Man Festival in Powys

By presenting work across multiple festivals, organisers say the initiative offers a rare chance for artists to reach diverse audiences, from community-focused Welsh-language celebrations to internationally recognised cultural gatherings.

Applications are open to Wales-based artists working across a broad range of disciplines, including circus, puppetry, physical comedy, dance and walkabout performance. The opportunity is open both to practitioners experienced in outdoor arts and those new to the sector.

Organisers say they are particularly keen to encourage proposals that are visually engaging, accessible to wide audiences and rooted in the Welsh language.

Applications close at 17:00 on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Full details are available by contacting [email protected]

.