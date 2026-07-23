New 60-episode vertical drama to begin filming at the Royal Welsh Show

Nation Cymru staff

S4C has commissioned a new vertical drama for Hansh’s TikTok, with the love story to be told over 60 episodes.

Principal photography on Signal, which follows the blossoming relationship between a boy from Cardiff and a girl from rural Wales, begins at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells this week.

The new commission, produced by Mojo Productions, comes after the success of S4C’s first vertical drama, Yr Alwad (Mojo Productions), with nominations at the National Film Awards in the Best Vertical Series category and in the Broadcast Digital Awards in the Best Short-Form Scripted category.

Vertical dramas are comprised of a series of short and snappy episodes which last mere minutes, filmed specifically to fit a phone screen and be published on social media platforms.

S4C is determined that the bold commission is also a vehicle to developing new talent. The series will have four new writers, namely Brynach Higginson, Mari Izzard and Rhiannon Williams, and writer and director of Yr Alwad, Alexander Williams, with Gwenno Hughes (Hafiach, Fflam) leading the team.

After an open casting call, the series will give a number of new faces the chance to star on-screen, with Gwenan Lloyd, Gabriel Owen and Joshua Romain playing Elliw, Alffi and Tom, respectively.

Siriol Ousey (Hafiach) will appear as Angie and Lili Mai Davies (Y Coridor, Bregus) will play Catrin.

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner, said: “As viewing habits continue to evolve, we have to be bold, especially in creating content for younger audiences.

“I am delighted to see S4C working with the production companies to experiment on exciting content which entertains our audiences and meets them where they watch.”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer said: “Vertical dramas are a popular international format which reflect S4C’s vision of transforming to a digital-first broadcaster.

“We are very proud at S4C of Yr Alwad’s success and are looking forward to watching content that builds on that success. Bold content that travels is key to expanding our viewing.”

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