New album by Cardiff-based choir pays tribute to the power of music and community

Award-winning Cardiff-based choir Côr CF1 have released their third album, Cerddwn Drwy’r Tywyllwch, just in time for Christmas.

This collection of songs reflects Côr CF1’s musical journey since 2020, when singing together was not possible.

Since that time, Côr CF1 has gone from strength to strength. With each piece the choir shares a part of their story – a story that intertwines the traditional and modern, hiraeth and happiness, and is testament to the journey of the choir.

Eilir Owen Griffiths has been the group’s Musical Director since its inception as a youth choir in 2002.

Talking about the album, Eilir said: “It’s been nearly 15 years since our last album, and we thought that it was time to record some of our new repertoire, and show how we’ve developed and grown as a choir. These pieces mean a lot to us as an ensemble.

“We commissioned some of the pieces and so they’re really special to us, and we’ve won competitions with a few of these as well, which gives them a special place in our hearts.”

Cerddwn Drwy’r Tywyllwch is the title track on the album, and was written by Richard Vaughan, to lyrics by Ifan Erwyn Pleming, during the depths of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The song was recorded in 2020 as virtual choir, and drew over 200 singers, representing 55 choirs, from across Wales, as well as from Patagonia, USA, Germany, and England.

The video was premiered on Heno (S4C) on 22 July 2020.

Eilir added: “The words really struck a chord with me. They really reflect CF1’s journey since lockdown, and how we came out of it, stronger as individuals, and as a choir, we’re a family. It’s a very special piece, and the fact that it was written by a member of the choir, and a former member of the choir, make it even more special.”

The choir has worked with Tŷ Cerdd | Music Centre Wales on the recording, which is being released through the organisation’s artist-led label Sionci.

Cerddwn Drwy’r Tywyllwch gets its official launch at a public concert today, 5 December, at St Teilo’s Church, Cardiff.

The album is available to stream and download on all major platforms from, with CDs available to buy in limited locations, including directly from Côr CF1.



See CF1’s Facebook and Instagram for more information.