New album celebrates the legacy of Datblygu with final recordings from David R. Edwards

Stephen Price

To mark five years since the passing of Datblygu’s legendary vocalist David R. Edwards, a new album is set to bring together the final five songs he recorded, alongside a selection of previously unreleased early demos.

Those who discovered Datblygu and grew to love the band often felt that David R. Edwards was speaking directly to them. His songs offered an uncompromising, deeply personal view of life that forged an enduring connection with listeners across generations.

David was constantly writing, recording, and planning the next album with Pat. Even in his final years, he was looking ahead, crafting new songs, and exploring fresh ideas. Although he sadly passed away before that work could be completed, these final recordings offer an exciting glimpse into the direction his songwriting was taking.

The new material, created with his long-time collaborator Pat Morgan, reflects a life lived entirely on David’s own terms. They encompass cherished memories, moments of disappointment, flashes of humour, and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for his ability to follow his own path.

The songs retain the wit, honesty, and sharp observation that defined his work, with glimmers of optimism shining through—and yet David remains an undisputed anti-hero of Welsh music.

Datblygu formed in 1982 and are regarded as a catalyst of the new wave of Welsh rock in the early 1980s.

The band was formed by vocalist David R. Edwards and instrumentalist T. Wyn Davies in 1982 while they were at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Cardigan, with instrumentalist Patricia Morgan joining in 1984.

Edwards’ lyrics were almost entirely in the Welsh language, the subject matter reflecting his “extreme disillusionment” with life in Wales in the early 1980s era under Margaret Thatcher.

Accompanying these final recordings is a collection of remarkably intimate early demos, capturing the raw beginnings of the creative partnership between Dave and Pat. Heard together, the recordings span decades, revealing the remarkable consistency of David’s unique artistic voice and Pat’s music.

This release promised to not merely a retrospective; it is the final chapter from one of Wales’s most original and influential songwriters—a fitting tribute to an artist whose work continues to inspire musicians and listeners alike.

The CD will be released by Recordiau NAWR to mark the fifth anniversary of David R. Edwards’s passing and to celebrate a legacy that remains as vital, uncompromising, and unique as ever.

Datblygu’s new album, ‘Tydwaladr Ap App’ is out July 30. Preorder now.

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