New artist to receive Dewi Bowen Scholarship at Eisteddfod’s Y Lle Celf

A multidisciplinary artist from Gwynedd will receive a prestigious art scholarship at the National Eisteddfod in Wrecsam.

The Dewi Bowen New Artist Scholarship will be awarded to Barnaby Prendergast, from Bethesda near Bangor, on the opening day of the festival at Y Lle Celf, the Eisteddfod’s art exhibition.

Awarded in memory of Dewi Bowen by his niece, Elizabeth, the scholarship is given to an individual who has been studying or working as an artist for less than five years.

Career development

Barnaby hopes to use the £1,500 prize to attend a course at a recognised art school or college, or to take part in masterclasses to further develop his career. In addition, he will be invited to exhibit more of his work at the National Eisteddfod in y Garreg Las in 2026.

Barnaby, 22, said he submitted three pieces of artwork for the selectors to consider: “Most of my work comes from play, and I like to think it wouldn’t exist if I didn’t enjoy making it.

“I received some funding from student initiatives to buy woodworking tools, which enabled me to make a Welsh stick chair – one of the pieces I submitted. It’s not very comfortable to sit on as it’s quite small.

“Another piece is a wobbly candle holder. It’s mounted on a spring connected to a small motor, and when switched on, it causes the candle to move.

“The third piece is a rotating frame – a metal chain wound around a wooden block.

“I enjoy working with my hands and love fixing things. I also enjoy seeing other people’s DIY efforts and believe there’s a sculptural quality in repairs that have gone wrong. I’m interested in what is considered art,” he said.

Studio

Barnaby, a former pupil at Ysgol Friars in Bangor, studied woodworking at Coleg Glynllifon before completing a fine art degree at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

“I graduated this summer and hope to develop my career as an artist with this scholarship. I’ve found a shed on a small farm that I hope to turn into a studio,” he added.

The selection panel – Bedwyr Williams, Angela Davies and Anya Paintsil – said they were collectively impressed by the overall quality and depth of the submissions across all categories.

“The craftsmanship, knowledge and honesty evident in the artists’ use of materials has resulted in a body of work that feels skilful and deeply considered.

“Many of the applications showed clear sensitivity and integrity, which resonated with the panel, and the Dewi Bowen Award in particular highlighted the exciting potential of emerging talent that deserves to be supported and nurtured.

“We were drawn to pieces that conveyed humour, directness and emotional honesty. Many used materials and processes in an unpretentious way, with great sensitivity.

“This balance of playfulness and seriousness, wit and substance, felt culturally resonant with Wales – where plain speaking and humour are deeply embedded. This humour and playfulness were qualities the panel recognised and appreciated throughout the selection process,” they said.

Legacy

Dewi Bowen was a talented artist and art teacher who enjoyed painting iconic scenes of Merthyr Tydfil. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on through his artwork.

As a young man, Dewi Bowen attended art college in Cardiff and went on to spend his life teaching art and architecture at Cyfarthfa Castle Grammar School.

He was a passionate campaigner for Merthyr Tydfil’s heritage and was determined to protect its historic buildings. He succeeded in saving several structures and, alongside his colleague Mansell Richards, won the Prince of Wales Award in 1981 for their efforts to preserve the birthplace of composer Joseph Parry.

His work will be on display at Y Lle Celf at the National Eisteddfod in Wrecsam from 2–9 August 2025. For more information about the festival, visit the Eisteddfod site here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

