New band Penbleth release debut single ‘S’dim clem da fi’ ahead of GCSE exams

Stephen Price

New Cardiff band Penbleth have cheekily released their debut single ‘S’dim Clem ‘da fi’ (which means ‘I haven’t got a clue’) while also preparing for their GCSE exams this year.

It is available digitally via Acapela Record label and will be BBC Radio Cymru’s ‘Track of the week’ from Monday, 26 January.

This follows a series of live gigs over the past year including sets at Tafwyl, Clwb Ifor Bach, Tŷ Tawe, Clwb y Bont and Clwb Canna, gaining passionate supporters wherever they play.

The idea for the single came after realising that perhaps a bit more focus was needed in lessons with exams approaching!

The band’s lead singer, Pegi said: “I sat my mock exams and realised I had a lot of work to do if I was going to pass! It was a bit of a reality check, really, and this song reflects all of that. The track goes down well live because I think a lot of young people our age can relate to the pressure of exams.”

The band formed in Cardiff in 2025 after members Pegi, Aaron, Ioan, Gruffydd, Steffan L and Steffan J took part in the ‘Yn cyflwyno’ project run by Mentrau Iaith and Tafwyl, which gave them the opportunity to perform at the festival and at Clwb Ifor Bach. Since then, the band have played gigs across South Wales with their Welsh-language indie pop sound and are now working on their debut album at Acapela Studio in Pentyrch.

Aaron, who plays the keys said: “Even though we’re in the middle of our GCSE year, it’s nice to have something like this happening in the background – something else to work towards and enjoy outside the pressure of exams.

“We’re really looking forward to recording the full album over the coming months. You can see people enjoying our live music and that’s great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medi Public Relations (@medipublicrelations)

According to Steffan L, who plays drums: “We’ve played loads of gigs by now which has given us plenty of experience and confidence as a band. I think that was important before we even thought about releasing our own music. The time has come and it’s exciting.”

Lead singer Pegi added: “I think I’ve got more of a clue now when it comes to the exams… well… hopefully!”

‘S’dim clem da fi’ is available to stream on digital platforms.

Upcoming gigs

Acapela Studios Pentyrch – 27.01.2026

St John’s Church, Canton (supporting Brigyn)- 28.02.26

Barry Arts Centre 13/03/06

Keep an eye on their socials for more news and updates: @penbleth_band