New BBC survival show wows viewers with stunning north Wales landscape

Amelia Jones

A new BBC survival show has given viewers a striking glimpse of some of north Wales’ most dramatic landscapes.

Bear Grylls: Wild Reckoning sees the survival expert bring people with troubled relationships into the Welsh wilderness, where they face a series of challenges designed to test their ability to work together.

The scenery has proved to be one of the highlights for viewers, with audiences taking to social media to praise the way the programme has showcased the region.

A new episode aired last night, giving viewers another chance to see some of the dramatic scenery used as the backdrop for the emotional series.

Filmed across the Welsh countryside, Bear Grylls: Wild Reckoning sees Grylls take people facing difficult relationships into the wilderness in a bid to help them reconnect.

But while the emotional stories have captured viewers’ attention, many watching the programme were equally taken by the spectacular north Wales scenery.

Viewers of the show were quick to praise Grylls for showcasing the beautiful Welsh landscape. One commenter said: “Just wanted to shout out about the gorgeousness of North Wales being showcased beautifully on the BBC’s Wild Reckoning with Bear Grylls.”

Another added: “What an amazing series in stunning Wales.”

The latest episode, which aired last night, followed mum Rachel and her 21-year-old daughter Venice as they attempted to repair their fractured relationship.

Rachel had previously been forced to give Venice up for several years while battling addiction. Although they are now both adults, their relationship has remained difficult, with arguments between the pair becoming increasingly intense.

Grylls brought the pair into the Welsh wilderness and set them a kayaking challenge, forcing them to rely on one another as they headed out onto a lake to collect essential supplies for their night outdoors.

The task was designed to test whether they could communicate and work together under pressure, while the surrounding north Wales landscape provided a dramatic backdrop to their emotional journey.

Confronting difficult relationships

For Grylls, taking people away from their everyday lives and into the wilderness is an important part of helping them confront difficult relationships.

Speaking about the series, he said: “I think it’s one of the most rewarding and beautiful things I’ve been involved in; it’s just real lives, real emotions and real relationships.”

He believes the wilderness removes many of the distractions people can use to avoid difficult conversations.“You can’t storm off. You can’t just pick up your phone. You can’t just get in the car. The wild doesn’t judge, but you can’t hide,” he said.

Grylls added: “Masks don’t last very long when you’re cold and hungry and scared and it’s just the two of you. We’ll put the framework there, but you’ve got to do it.”

He said being away from the usual distractions of everyday life leaves people with fewer ways to avoid confronting their problems.“In relational issues, we like to hide behind things. We blame this, we blame that, we have things to hide behind. In the wild, we don’t,” he said.

“That’s why it’s a vulnerable, difficult place, and that’s why a lot of people haven’t gone to that before.”

With the series putting the Welsh countryside firmly in the spotlight, viewers have been given another glimpse of the dramatic landscapes found across North Wales alongside the emotional stories at the heart of the programme.

Bear Grylls:Wild Reckoning continues tomorrow at 6.30 on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

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