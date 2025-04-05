New biography gives insight into the man behind Richard Burton’s rise to stardom

A new biography is set to reveal more about the man who inspired and transformed Richard Burton from his humble roots to stage and screen stardom.

Behind the Scenes: The Dramatic Lives of Philip Burton by renowned historian and biographer Angela John, honorary professor at Swansea University, will be published in May. It examines the relationship between a young Richard Jenkins, the miner’s son from Pontrhydyfen, and the teacher who spotted the potential of his student. The book’s timely release comes as new film Mr Burton, starring Toby Jones in the title role, gets set to open in cinemas across the country on April 4. This year also sees the centenary of Richard Burton’s birth which is being celebrated with a programme of special events. Philip Burton, who died aged 90 in 1995, was responsible for shaping his pupil into Richard Burton and was present behind the scenes for the rest of the actor’s life.

“Inspirational”

Professor John said: “Researching and writing the life of this inspirational individual whose passion for the theatre had a transformative impact on many young people in Britain and America, has been both exciting and illuminating.” Like his best-known protégé, Philip Burton was born into an impoverished mining family. Alongside teaching, he acted, wrote and produced plays before becoming a BBC radio producer. He worked on almost 200 radio programmes, encouraging newcomers and producing work by Dylan Thomas. Reinventing himself in the mid-1950s, Philip Burton moved to the United States where he became the inspirational first director of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. He took American citizenship and travelled across the States, delivering sparkling Shakespearean lecture recitals. By the end of life his expertise and encouragement had enabled numerous aspiring actors and writers to flourish on both sides of the Atlantic.

First-hand knowledge

Port Talbot-born Professor John first met Richard Burton in 1969 and her book draws not only her first-hand knowledge of his background but also a vast range of sources including the Richard Burton Archives at Swansea University, testimony from people who knew Philip Burton, his previously unseen papers in the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and rare photographs from his life. The new book has already won the approval of Richard Burton’s daughter Kate who described it as a “stupendous account of the life of my grandfather, Philip Burton”. She said: “Meticulously researched and beautifully written, it tells the powerful story of a teacher who changed the lives of his pupils, most notably my father.” Toby Jones says the book retrieves Philip Burton’s rich, improbable adventure with meticulous care and fascinating detail while writer and broadcaster Geraint Talfan Davies said: “Angela John has done history a service by bringing Philip Burton out from the shadow of his most illustrious pupil, and in such elegant prose.” Michael Sheen added: “The story of Philip Burton is long overdue – and there is no one better to tell it than the inimitable Angela John.” Behind the Scenes developed out of The Actors’ Crucible: Port Talbot and the Making of Burton, Hopkins, Sheen and All the Others (Parthian), Professor John’s 2015 book. Her latest work led to her spending time on the set with cast and crew of Mr Burton and in the lead-up to its opening, Professor John will be in discussion with the film’s director Marc Evans on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on Wednesday, April 2. She is also is taking part in a question and answer session following a showing of the film in Fishguard on Sunday, April 6 and will be in conversation with historian Dai Smith for Swansea University’s Cultural Institute on Wednesday, April 9 at the Tabernacle Church in Mumbles. You can book your place now Other events coming up include a talk at the Plaza, Port Talbot on Friday, April 25 and another Q &A at Bethel Chapel in Pontrhydyfen on Saturday, August 2. Behind the Scenes: The Dramatic Lives of Philip Burton is available to preorder now from Parthian Books

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

