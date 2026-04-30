New book by Welsh author calls for action on world poverty and inequality

Nation.Cymru Team

In a world increasingly defined by crisis, conflict, and climate change, a powerful new book brings renewed focus to one of the most urgent and persistent challenges of our time: global poverty.

Compassionate and thought-provoking, World Poverty: What is Being Done? explores the complex web of issues that keep millions trapped in hardship, while offering pathways to hope, justice, and renewal.

In this timely work, Darren Evans draws on recent global research to examine how poverty intersects with food insecurity, displacement, and health inequality.

He makes clear that these are not isolated problems, but deeply interwoven realities shaped by economic injustice, environmental degradation, and systemic neglect. And yet, this is not a book of despair.

Through real-world examples of resilience and compassion, Evans reveals a quiet revolution of grassroots action, humanitarian work, and collective courage.

He says: “We face the persistent challenges of global poverty, food insecurity, and widening health inequalities that affect the most vulnerable communities across the globe.

“These issues are no longer isolated or separate; they are deeply intertwined and, in many cases, made worse by climate change and the resulting displacement of populations.”

Drawing on leading research from organisations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organisation, Evans explains how structural injustice, environmental collapse, and displacement are creating a humanitarian crisis on an unprecedented scale.

Meaningful dialogue

Evans hopes his book will spark meaningful dialogue and inspire decision-makers to take bold, compassionate action on some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

He continues: “Global poverty remains a major root cause of suffering. It deprives individuals of access to essential human needs like clean water, nutritious food, education, and basic healthcare.

“As a result, millions of people are forced to live in conditions of severe hardship, struggling every day to meet their basic needs. We, however, have the opportunity to change this. Through collective responsibility, a commitment to humanitarian action, and shared global responsibility, we can work toward a more equitable society.

“A world where no one is left behind, where we are all invested in the well-being of others, and where compassion guides our efforts to address the interconnected challenges of poverty, food insecurity, and climate change.”

Evans has long supported humanitarian efforts, volunteering as a research administrator for Mary’s Meals and donating to charities including Mercy Ships and Christian Aid.

He sees these actions not merely as charitable acts but as expressions of solidarity.

He said: “Each act of care, each gesture of support, and each moment of self-giving has been a step in a life committed to the well-being of others.”

Unpaid carer

For twenty-six years, Evans served as a full-time, unpaid carer for his father, who lived with multiple health conditions, including dementia. This long chapter of service, rooted in love and humility, shaped Evans’understanding of dignity and informed his enduring commitment to the well-being of others. It was, in his own words, “not a duty but a vocation.”

Before this, he spent twelve years in the retail sector and later served as a voluntary community councillor, engaging directly with the needs of local people, not as a politician, but as a neighbour.

He also took part in the 1995 Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race aboard the STS Lord Nelson, sailing with both able-bodied and disabled crewmates. “It reminded me,” he writes, “of the strength and dignity found in inclusivity and shared humanity.”

Despite personal challenges, Evans pursued his academic studies with determination, earning a CertHE and now working toward a Diploma in Business Management. He is an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, affiliations that reflect his dedication to public service and lifelong learning.

This book is both a contribution to global dialogue and a personal legacy. Dedicated to his late father, Robert Evans, the work honours a life lived with compassion and quiet strength.

Evans concludes: “I have not measured success by titles or income, but by the lives I’ve supported, the dignity I’ve helped uphold, and the compassion I’ve sought to extend.”

You can buy World Poverty: What is Being Done? here. [LINK]

All proceeds from the book will be donated to humanitarian charitable causes.