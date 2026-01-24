New book exploring the connections between Islam and Wales to be published next month

Ella Groves

A new book exploring the historic connections between Wales and Islam is due to be published in February.

Published by Seren Books, the book examines the lesser known history of Islam in Wales.

Describing the book on their website Seren Books said: “In Muslim Wales Abdul-Azim Ahmed explores the stories of nine places which trace this shared history across centuries.

“The people, artefacts and buildings associated with each site, tell a story of cross-cultural and -linguistic influence, shared journeys and a history impacted by empire and colonialism.

“Fascinating, vital and beautifully illustrated, Muslim Wales furthers our understanding of this evolving story and how it informs our sense of identity and belonging.

“It will appeal to casual readers and those interested in learning about this topic in more depth.”

Author, Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, is Deputy Director of the Islam-UK Centre at Cardiff University as well as Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Wales where he works with Muslim collectives and charities across Wales as part of the role.

His first work ‘The Contemporary British Mosque‘, explored the growth and significance of Muslim religious institutions.

But as a Cardiff local he has a particular interest in the connections between Wales and Islam.

When sharing the release of the books cover ahead of its publication on his social media, he said: “The book is the product of three years of research and an ambition over a decade in the making.”

He added: “I’m incredibly grateful to the team over at @serenbooks who have helped make this happen.”

‘Muslim Wales’ will be published on 23 February 2026. It is available for pre-order, you can find out more here.