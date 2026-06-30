New book reveals Welsh music icon’s poetic roots

A new collection celebrating the life and work of Geraint Jarman is set to shine a light on the Welsh music icon’s lesser-known beginnings as a poet.

The “genius”, “icon”, and “innovator” is considered one of the most important individuals in the history of contemporary Welsh music.

However, a new collection seeks to highlight his early poetry, collating his familiar songs as well as his earlier works now out of print, as well as Jarman’s own drawings, doodles and handwriting.

The collection is preceded by an introduction by the editor, Marged Tudur, who shares Jarman’s journey with Welsh poetry and how this led to his eclectic musical career.

Marged Tudur said: “For those who were lucky enough to know him, he was a shy, gentle, kind, sensitive and humble man — a combination of his father’s ‘shyness and silence’ and his mother’s ‘vibrancy and culture’.

“Behind the dark sunglasses and the cool and calm appearance, there was an intelligent and sharp mind that was buzzing with ideas and creativity.”

Born in Denbigh on 17 August 1950, Geraint Jarman and his family moved to Cardiff when he was four years old. Following early releases in 1967 and ’68, he published three volumes of poetry in Welsh: Eira cariad (1970), Cerddi Alfred St. (1976) and cerddi cydwybod (2012).

Between 1970 and 2020, he released seventeen albums, alongside working as an actor, producer and director. He was one of the founders of Cwmni Criw Byw which was responsible for the innovative music programme, Fideo 9.

In 2011, he published an autobiographical book, Twrw Jarman. He died on March 2, 2025.

Marged added: “Over the past year, I have wondered how Jarman would have felt to see the publication of this book, and in particular, what his opinion would be regarding the content of the lyrics of the songs.

“While writing this note, I found words from an interview I did with him at his home in Splot in February 2017: ‘I would be very happy to publish the lyrics of songs.

“Some of the lyrics are a bit dodgy but there are good songs there.’ Re-reading this comment makes me smile. I hope he would be pleased with this book.”

The family wishes to present this book ‘To the loyal fans, new fans and the fans to come. And to Heledd, Osian, Emrys, Lili and Rhys.’

Geraint Jarman: Cerddi a Chaneuon, gol. Marged Tudur will launch on the first Saturday of the Eisteddfod, on the 1st of August at 1pm in Pabell y Cymdeithasau.