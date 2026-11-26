Nation.Cymru Staff

From crumbling chapels to abandoned cottages, the forgotten buildings of Wales and the lives once lived within them have been brought back into focus in a haunting new photography book.

This week sees the publication of Hidden Wales (Y Lolfa), showcasing Dylan Arnold’s dramatic photographs of the country’s buildings left to crumble.

The photographer also traces the history of each place shown and the stories of those who lived, worked or worshipped there.

By combining landscapes with social history, the book offers a glimpse into the lives of the ordinary people of Wales who knew these places intimately.

Hidden Wales was first released in 2023 as a Welsh-language edition, Cymru Gudd, and has been made available in English by popular demand.

Dylan Arnold explained: “The seed of Hidden Wales grew from my lifelong love of exploring remote places. I grew frustrated photographing the same old places where countless previous photographers had been.

“Instead I wanted to document locations that lay off the beaten track and were rarely seen. Hidden Wales is not just one definitive volume but part of an ongoing project.”

The idea for the book came when Carys Owen contacted Dylan after he shared a photograph of her childhood home, Tan y Marchlyn in Deiniolen, on Facebook. Carys was eager to share some of her wonderful memories of growing up in the house.

Dylan said: “ Carys was the catalyst for the project – I had very interesting conversations with her about her former home, her family and their life there. Hidden Wales is full of the histories of ordinary local people, recounting a forgotten way of life.

“What makes it unique is that many of these untouched locations and their stories appeared in print for the first time in Cymru Gudd, and in English for the first time now in Hidden Wales.”

The newly published English-language version of Hidden Wales includes updated stories and photographs, as well as some never-before-seen images.

Stories include those of families who lived in now derelict cottages, once-beloved chapels which have fallen into disrepair, and industrial spaces.

The book covers places as varied as a centuries old farmhouse which belonged to Abraham Lincoln’s ancestors, and the Ferodo Factory in Caernarfon, whose staff’s lengthy battle to hold on to decent employment terms after a takeover made local headlines.

People’s stories are also shared, such as the tale of a commando veteran who returned, shell-shocked, from the Second World War to build himself a home and a life in the hills of Eryri.

“Someone once said that there is beauty in decay. Those words have stayed with me, and I try to reflect that concept in my photographs,” said Dylan of his work.

“Photographing the locations for this book and researching their histories has brought me immense pleasure and many adventures along the way. Often, it was the thrill of discovering a site for the first time that gave the greatest joy.

“But speaking with individuals and families of those connected to these places, and hearing their personal stories, has been a true privilege.”

Hidden Wales by Dylan Arnold (£25, Y Lolfa) is available now.