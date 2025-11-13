New calypso meets classical pirate opera for Wales opens in Penarth

It’s usual to dress up to go see an opera, but not to wear a pirate outfit – yet that is just what a new opera, created in Wales, is inviting audiences to do when it premiers at the Penarth Pier Pavilion this November.

The opera is presented by Welsh singer Richard Parry with leading Trinidadian artist Mary-Anne Roberts, and features classical British sea songs and also a calypso band.

It tells the dramatic story of a man from west Wales carried away to Trinidad by pirates at the end of the 18th century in a musical that combines classical and calypso.

The show is set in the 1790s at a time when Wales and Trinidad became intimately related through the Atlantic slave trade.

“It’s not an opera like any other you’ve seen,” says Richard Parry who has developed the vibrant and groundbreaking show, “We’re presenting a daring pirate adventure told with classical music alongside the most amazing Trinidadian traditional and modern calypso songs.

“Operas are traditionally celebration events, so for An Act of Piracy audiences are invited to come along dressed for fun and a pirate carnival. It’s an opera party.”

Richard is an experienced classical singer with much experience in developing popular theatre and entertainment, including presenting comedy on children’s television, European theatre and opera, and creating compelling musical performance art at the French Embassy in London.

The calypsos are performed by Trinidad born Mary-Anne Roberts, a Turner Prize nominated artist who performs Welsh classical medieval music and who has appeared in European night clubs with Roly Porter. She came to Britain in her early twenties.

“When I arrived in Wales, I discovered I had a Welsh surname, Roberts!” said Mary-Anne. “My first boyfriend in Trinadad was a Rastafarian called Llewelyn. My teachers at school and neighbours had names like Davis, Evans, Lewis, Williams, Griffiths and Jones. Arriving in Cardiff I came to realise that there’s so much of Wales inside Trinidad that is hidden.”

Richard and Mary-Anne met whilst working on Carnifal y Môr, the dramatic late-night carnival spectacle celebration that opened the 2018 National Eisteddfod of Wales on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Since then they have been working on musical projects and the new opera An Act of Piracy connects with elements of the story of their developing friendship.

New connections

Britain invaded Trinidad in 1797 and the first Governor was the Welsh soldier Thomas Picton who was born in Pembrokeshire.

Richard said, “I grew up in Pembrokeshire and during my youth in the 1970s only ever encountered one black family. A huge change for the better has come over all of Welsh life during my lifetime, and becoming friends with Mary-Anne is uncovering new connections between Wales and the rest of the world, with astonishing stories.

“Modern Wales is a truly remarkable and open place, and our new carnival-inspired opera looks at the past, and celebrates the life and vibrancy of Trinidad and Wales today.

“It asks questions about how we should relate to the world and to others. We want to tell that story and invite people to explore and celebrate it.”

The premier of An Act of Piracy is made possible by the opera team’s collaboration with the Vale of Glamorgan venue The Penarth Pier Pavilion who, as a multi-purpose arts centre are encouraging new professional music theatre to be developed in the region.

“Opera sometimes comes with a reputation of being a bit stuffy,” said Mary-Anne, “but this show is full of life and fun. We’ve deliberately set out to make it accessible to anyone who enjoys Musicals. It’s a mix of classical and traditional Trinidadian street songs, and an open exciting show for everyone. Join the opera party!”

The premier of the opera An Act of Piracy will be at 7.30pm on Saturday 22 November at Penarth Pier Pavilion, and a first Cardiff performance will then take place on Saturday 29 November at the Grange Pavilion in Grangetown. Tickets for both shows are available from www.actofpiracyopera.org

The premier of the opera An Act of Piracy will be at 7.30 pm on Saturday 22 November at Penarth Pier Pavilion, and a first Cardiff performance will then take place on Saturday 29 November at the Grange Pavilion in Grangetown.

Tickets for both shows are available from www.actofpiracyopera.org