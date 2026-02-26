New Cardiff Music City Mixer set to spotlight the city’s next wave of artists

Amelia Jones

Cardiff’s Immersed Festival launches its first Cardiff Music City Mixer next month – a new event spotlighting grassroots music, fresh talent, and the people shaping the city’s sound

The free event is curated by Cardiff Music City and supported by Cardiff Council. It will take place at the University of South Wales Atrium Bar on Thursday 5 March, 4pm – 8pm.

Cardiff Music City is a city-wide initiative championing Cardiff’s identity as a global hub for music. The organisation connects artists, audiences, education and industry, supporting talent development while promoting the cultural and economic impact of music across the Welsh capital.

It is presented as part of Cardiff’s annual multi-media festival. The mixer offers exclusive new music, networking opportunities and festival fringe hospitality.

Live lineup announcement

Showcasing a dynamic mix of Cardiff’s emerging artists and local favourites, the lineup highlights three acts widely recognised as “ones to watch.”

All three bands have progressed through Little Gigs (Gigs Bach) – a Cardiff Council-led music talent development programme designed to provide young people across Cardiff with opportunities to engage with live music, develop musical skills, and perform professionally.

Smoking For Crows are an alternative rock band based in South Wales, blending laid-back 90s-influenced indie textures with explosive bursts of noise-rock and shoegaze.

Inspired by artists including MJ Lenderman, Dinosaur Jr and Big Thief, their live shows are defined by powerful contrasts and dynamic intensity.

Having honed their craft across venues ranging from intimate pub stages to major festival settings, the band are building momentum towards their debut album, with their next single ‘Paint’ released 1 March.

Lady Garden return newly reformed and already generating significant buzz, delivering their hotly anticipated debut show of 2026 at the Mixer. Known for loud, fearless and unapologetic performances, the four-piece riot grrrl outfit channel raw energy, sharp attitude and urgent perspectives.

Drawing influence from contemporary punk and high-impact live acts, Lady Garden have quickly become recognised for their commanding presence and electrifying performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Garden (@ladygarden.band)



The Brides bring a high-energy blend of punk, grunge and shoegaze, shaped by a late-90s/early-2000s alternative sound. Formed in Cardiff circa 2023, the band have built a loyal following through their infectious energy and high-octane live shows.

Their sets combine original material with carefully chosen covers, creating performances that balance nostalgia with a fresh, aggressive edge.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Investing in grassroots talent development and taking musicians into schools to inspire the next generation of artists is a big part of our music strategy, and something we’re really passionate about.

“Having three bands that have come through our Little Gigs initiative presented at Immersed Festival as part of the first ever Cardiff Music City mixer shows it’s working – it’s a next level opportunity for some genuine local talent.”

Lucy Squire, Head of Music and Drama at the University of South Wales said: “We created Immersed to open doors for the next generation of Welsh creative talent, providing a platform where young people can explore, connect, and shape the future of our vibrant creative industries.”

Tickets for the event are available here.