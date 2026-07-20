New Cardiff opening will bring popular bagel and brunch spot to the city

Amelia Jones

A popular bagel and brunch brand is expanding into Cardiff, bringing its freshly baked bagels, speciality coffee and loaded brunch dishes to the city centre.

The Steamhouse is set to open in the High Street Arcade, adding another independent-style food destination to Cardiff’s growing café and restaurant scene.

Known for its freshly baked bagels, filled-to-order creations and relaxed brunch atmosphere, The Steamhouse has built a following across its existing locations before announcing its arrival in the Welsh capital.

The brand describes itself as a bakery-led café offering handmade food, speciality coffee and a menu designed around bold flavours, with bagels at the heart of its offering.

Customers visiting the Cardiff branch will be able to enjoy the company’s signature bagels alongside a range of brunch favourites, with the venue aiming to bring its popular daytime dining experience to the city centre.

They will have inside and outside seating as well as offering delivery with Uber Eats.

The Steamhouse already operates a number of venues across the UK, including locations in Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire, with Cardiff becoming its first Welsh location.

Announcing the opening on Instagram, they said: “WE ARE COMING TO CARDIFF

“Our very first Steamhouse store outside of the Midlands… and Cardiff just felt like the exact right home for The Steamhouse!!

“It’s a city full of independents, amazing food spots, students, tourists, coffee lovers and people who properly back local businesses, exactly the kind of place we love being part of.

“We’re so excited to bring bagels, brunch and coffee to Wales very soon.

“Cardiff… are you ready?

“And if you’re from Cardiff and fancy working with us, we’re hiring now.”

The company said its expansion is part of its plans to bring its fresh bagels, coffee and brunch offering to more communities, while creating new spaces for customers to eat, meet and relax.

With its combination of freshly baked goods, speciality drinks and casual dining, The Steamhouse is expected to become a new destination for Cardiff customers looking for breakfast, lunch or a weekend brunch.

The Cardiff opening date and further details about the menu are expected to be announced soon.

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