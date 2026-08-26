New city centre pub announces its arrival with graffiti artwork

Amelia Jones

A pub has announced it will be opening in Swansea city centre with the appearance of a graffiti sign across a former club.

Irish pub Molly Malone’s has announced it is opening a new venue on Swansea’s famous Wind Street.

The venue has already begun its transformation, with new Molly Malone’s graffiti appearing across the former nightclub frontage as work continues on the site.

Popworld closed its doors permanently in June 2026 after years as one of the best-known names on Swansea’s busy nightlife strip.

The building was subsequently acquired by Breaking Brands Management Group, which announced plans for a major refurbishment and complete rebranding of the venue.

The new venue is expected to bring a different style of night out to the former Popworld premises, combining the atmosphere of an Irish pub with the late-night party culture Wind Street is known for.

The site had previously operated as a late-night dance club, with Popworld known for its nostalgic pop and party atmosphere.

Breaking Brands has described its wider approach as creating “high-impact venues” and “unforgettable nights”, with the company already operating a number of hospitality and nightlife brands. Its website now lists a new venue as “Coming Soon to Swansea”.

The graffiti was designed by south Wales graffiti artists ‘The Arts of SoK’ and Ronny Oner,

It reads Molly Malone’s alongside a picture of the famous fictional or semi-legendary fishmonger from the popular Irish ballad “Cockles and Mussels,” which serves as the unofficial anthem of Dublin.

The wall also has a sign which says the venue will be opening soon.

An opening date for Molly Malone’s Swansea has yet to be announced.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.