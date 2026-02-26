New Crime Next Door podcast launched on BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds have announced the latest instalment in their Crime Next Door series.

The Anglesey Vampire Killer delves into the chilling murder of an elderly woman on the quiet island of Ynys Môn.

In 2001, 90-year-old Mabel Leyshon was found stabbed to death in her home in Llanfairpwll. It was the occult elements of this crime that left the small community reeling.

25 years on, the details remain truly disturbing: a dark, ritualistic, almost vampiric crime.

It was something North Wales Police had never seen before, and there was no motive, but something was clear – this was pre-meditated.

With a crime of such horror on their doorstep, fear gripped the village of Llanfairpwll.

From Crime Next Door, this is the story about a community trying to make sense of the unthinkable.

Presented by Meic Parry (producer and presenter of the BBC’s The Crossbow Killer), the seven-part podcast explores the questions that refuse to be buried, and reveals the unexpected perpetrator of a vicious murder that a quarter of a century later still has people asking: why?

The Anglesey Vampire Killer was commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales for BBC Sounds.

Produced by Overcoat Media, the executive producer is Leonie Thomas. The commissioning editor for BBC Radio Wales is Bridget Curnow.

The first two episodes of The Anglesey Vampire Killer are now available on BBC Sounds, with remaining episodes dropping weekly

You can find the episodes here.