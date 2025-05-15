New crime novel from Fflur Dafydd hailed as ‘magnificent’ by Russell T Davies

Award-winning author and screenwriter Fflur Dafydd returns with her most gripping novel yet – a psychological crime thriller that blends crime, identity, and buried secrets against the haunting backdrop of a Welsh town devastated by floods.

One evening, as a young woman returns to her family home, she places the key in the lock only to realise, in that very moment, that her life is about to change forever.

Published by Hodder & Stoughton, The House of Water is out on May 15, 2025 in print, audio and e-book.

A strong sense of place

At its core, The House of Water is a crime novel with universal appeal, but it also weaves in themes of Welsh heritage, culture, and language, making it as thought-provoking as it is unputdownable.

Ahead of the novel’s release, Fflur Dafydd said: “I wanted to write a gripping thriller that also explored family and heritage. A story that shifts like water—where truth, identity, and history are constantly changing form.

“It’s about what we inherit, what we cling to, and what refuses to stay buried. I’m thrilled it’s been well received ahead of its release and look forward to sharing it with my readers.”

Praising Dafydd’s latest work, Russell T Davies said: “This is a story that vaults powerfully through huge, bold, epic swings. Magnificent writing. I hope it’s a great success.”

Must-read for psychological thriller fans

Dafydd, also an award-winning screenwriter whose previous work has been adapted for film and television, delivers a novel that thrills, unsettles, and surprises at every turn, cementing her place as one of the most exciting literary voices of today.

With its haunting setting, razor-sharp prose, and a mystery that grips until the final pages, The House of Water is a thriller that lingers long after the final twist.

Available at Amazon, Waterstones and other major and independent bookstores from 15 May, 2025

The book will officially launch in a special event at this year’s Hay Festival on Sunday, 26 May 2025.

A tour of Wales and the rest of the UK has also been announced, with tickets available here.

