New digital platform launched to showcase original literature from Wales

Amelia Jones

A new digital space dedicated to publishing original literature from Wales has been launched.

The initiative, called Tudalen, has been developed by Am in partnership with the National Library of Wales, with support from the Arts Council of Wales.

The project aims to provide a platform for new and emerging writers, expanding Am’s commitment to amplifying creative voices across the country.

Tudalen will launch an open call inviting writers to submit original pieces of micro-literature up to 500 words.

Submissions should respond to the theme ‘Portrait,’ chosen to coincide with the National Library of Wales’ latest exhibition, Portrait & Power, which explores the relationship between portraiture, identity and power.

Three winning pieces will be selected by a dedicated judging panel and published on Am on St David’s Day. Each successful writer will receive a £100 prize in recognition of their work.

Alun Lloyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyf, which runs Am, said the launch reflects the platform’s founding principles.

He added: “One of the basic principles of Am is to be a platform for new voices and it’s exciting to be able to extend this to the literary world.

“It is also a privilege to partner with the National Library on the project, especially with the Library’s home, Aberystwyth, designated as Wales’ first City of Literature by UNESCO.”

Organisers say Tudalen is designed to encourage creative responses to Welsh culture and history while supporting writers at different stages of their careers.

They hope the initiative will help connect contemporary writing with national collections and exhibitions in new and accessible ways.

Submissions for the first round of Tudalen are now open. Writers can apply by sending their work to [email protected] by 12 February 2026.

Further information, including full submission guidelines and eligibility criteria, is available on Am’s website.