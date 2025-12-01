New display at St Fagans celebrates Welsh women in sport

A new display celebrating the achievements of Welsh sportswomen has opened in the Life is…gallery at St Fagans National Museum of History.

This display has been created in partnership with Women’s Archive Wales as part of their project Women and Sport: Wales, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It includes stories and objects relating to Welsh sportswomen including Olympic medal winning cyclist, Nicole Cooke, and Olympic taekwondo gold medallist, Jade Jones.

Star objects include Jade Jones’ taekwondo helmet from the Rio 2016 Olympic games, a cap from former Wales football player and captain, Laura McAllister, and the dress of Olympic figure skater and judge Mollie Phillips OBE.

Alongside these objects, the stories of twenty-eight Welsh sportswomen are told in the form of a flipbook, highlighting the successes of women forging careers on the international sporting stage. A film, ‘What’s the Score’, further explores the stories of the sporting heroines, told in their own words.

Fflur Morse, Senior Curator of Cultural Life at Amgueddfa Cymru said: “We’re pleased to host this important display that celebrates the achievements of Welsh sportswomen.

“Traditionally, sporting history has focused on the success of men and it’s important to redress that imbalance. Amgueddfa Cymru is for everyone, and we hope that visitors will be inspired by the stories of these trailblazing athletes.”

Catrin Stevens, Project Manager for the Women and Sport. Wales project on behalf of Women’s Archive Wales said: “It has been a huge privilege to work with St Fagans to curate this celebratory exhibition. It is the culmination of a two-year project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has unearthed the untold stories of an amazing range of sportswomen, from former-champions who have since died, such as Gold Medallist Olympic swimmer Irene Steer and World Champion snooker player Agnes Davies, to images of local community sports teams and players.

“This exhibition and the film ‘Beth yw r Sgôr’ / ‘What’s the Score’, which will be premiered during the opening event, pays tribute to the achievements of 60 incredible Welsh sportswomen from 37 different sports, who have represented Wales on the international stage and won a host of medals and accolades.

“We are proud to showcase these inspiring stories.”

The display is open from 27 November 2025 for a year and is free to visit. To find out more about Women Archive Wales’ Women and Sport: Wales project, visit Women and Sport Wales.

You can see more objects relating to women and sport in Wales in the ‘Wales is…for her’ display at St Fagans National Museum of History. Wales is…for her showcases objects related to women’s football in Wales and celebrates Cymru’s qualification to the Euro 2025 tournament.