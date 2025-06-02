‘New Doctor Who’ Billie Piper is coming to Wales

There are surprises and then there was the series finale of Doctor Who.

In an epic two-parter, viewers saw the Doctor face the Rani in an extraordinary battle to save the world and the Doctor made the ultimate sacrifice to save the life of one little girl.

The episode saw Ncuti Gatwa bid farewell to the Tardis, with the 15th doctor regenerating – but who appeared on our screens was a shock to everyone.

There with a big beaming smile was a familiar face – former companion Rose Tyler, aka actress Billie Piper.

To say it sent shockwaves through the Whoniverse would be an understatement, the ripples of astonishment could no doubt be felt throughout time and space.

Now Welsh fans can meet Billie, who may or may not be the new Doctor, at Comic Con Wales in August when she will be greeting guests at the pop culture convention at ICC Wales.

She’ll be one of the star attractions alongside already announced names, including Michelle Gomez from Doctor Who and canine superstar Dogpool.

Billie first appeared in the Whoniverse when Doctor Who returned to screens in 2005, as Rose Tyler, the much-loved Companion to the Doctor played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. But just how and why she is back remains to be seen.

Speaking of the surprise twist, Russell T Davies adds: “Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the TARDIS, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Speaking of her return, Billie says: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that TARDIS one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

A spokesperson for Comic Con Wales said: “Comic Con Wales is one of the UK’s largest pop culture conventions, attracting over ten thousand fans annually to the ICC Wales. The main attraction every year is of course the star guests, and we always endeavour to bring a variety of exciting names from movies, tv, streaming, gaming, anime and sports entertainment. In previous years Comic Con Wales has been proud to host the likes of John Cena, Martin Kove, Michael Rooker, Ian Somerhalder and Ioan Gruffud.

“Comic Con Wales is the best place to celebrate all things pop culture. As well as having the chance to meet your heroes, get an item signed or a photo, many guests will also appear live on stage so you’ll get to hear directly about their new projects and previous roles.

“Outside of the celebs you can get your picture taken with some of our unique props and set builds; watch the fabulous cosplayers strut their stuff on stage (or join them); test your skills in our retro and modern gaming areas; or browse through the unique gifts in our trader and artist areas with a large show floor for the perfect shopping experience for everyone in our community.

“The shared fandoms and sense of community is central to everything we do. Fans from all over the UK come together every year in South Wales to share their love of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay. To find and bond with like-minded individuals who share their interests.”

For more information and to book tickets, click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

