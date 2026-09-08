New documentary reveals realities of homelessness in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Cameras have been given rare access to a council homelessness service for a new documentary series examining the pressures facing people without a permanent home in Wales.

The S4C series Am Le i Fyw (A Place to Live) was filmed over six months with Cyngor Gwynedd’s homelessness team, following both housing officers and people seeking their help.

The programme shows officers responding to requests for assistance, finding temporary accommodation and attempting to secure longer-term housing.

It comes as the council is spending around £6m a year on emergency accommodation, with accommodation costing an average of approximately £81 a night.

The first episode follows David, 62, who has spent more than four months in temporary accommodation following the breakdown of a relationship.

Although living in a flat, he is still considered homeless because he does not have a permanent tenancy. David, who has also suffered a stroke, discusses the effect the uncertainty has had on his physical and mental wellbeing.

The programme also follows the case of Mr Miller, 77, who has been living in a caravan since 2012.

With concerns about his health, the council’s homelessness team is working with other local services in an attempt to find him a permanent home.

The series also examines the shortage of suitable housing available for people requiring help and the financial pressures faced by councils providing emergency accommodation.

Families living in temporary accommodation are also featured, with cameras following members of the Gwynedd team as they buy Christmas presents for 72 children without permanent homes in the county.

Colleen Pritchard, manager of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Homelessness Service, said: “It’s not an easy field to work in. But we can make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I’d go as far as to say we change people’s lives and save lives.”

The series comes amid renewed political debate over homelessness following Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s recent pledge to end it.

Am Le i Fyw, produced by Darlun, begins at 9pm on Tuesday, September 8, on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

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