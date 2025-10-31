New documentary to tell the story of the Newport Medieval Ship

A new documentary series looking into the remarkable history of the Newport Medieval Ship will start this November.

Cyfrinachau’r Llong / A Ship Through Time: Secrets of the Newport Ship sees presenter Sean Fletcher follow an international team of experts as they uncover the secrets of the ship, which was concealed in the mud of the River Usk in Newport for over 500 years.

Since its discovery in 2002, the ship has provoked intrigue with people across the world, interested in finding out more about when it was built, where it came from and how it ended up in Newport.

The two-part documentary explores this history, the ship’s international significance, and how two of Europe’s most turbulent and violent wars shaped her fate.

S4C is partnering with Sky History for the documentary. A Ship Through Time starts on Monday 10 November, at 9pm on Sky HISTORY and S4C on Sunday 16 November, at 8pm. It will also be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. It has been produced by regional indie production company One Tribe TV and is being distributed by Sphere Abacus.

It was commissioned for S4C by Iwan England and for Hearst Networks EMEA by Dan Korn, vice-president of programming.

“The Newport Medieval Ship is an important piece of our city’s history,” said Emma Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications at Newport City Council.

“We’re thrilled that A Ship Through Time will take the story of the ship to new audiences, raising its profile across Wales and the UK. We can’t wait to see the programme air next month!”

Speaking about making the programme, Catrin Evans, director and series producer at One Tribe TV, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to direct this documentary and tell the story of the incredible Newport Medieval Ship and the tireless, meticulous work carried out by the dedicated team behind its discovery, research and preservation.

“This globally significant archaeological find will undoubtedly make a groundbreaking contribution to Welsh history and heritage and bring the ship’s story to life for generations to come.”

If you want to know more about the history of the ship before the programme airs, there’s still one last chance to pop along to the Newport Ship visitor centre this weekend.

Michael Sheen audio

Visitors can try out our virtual reality experience, which puts you on the deck of the ship while it is at sea, to get a feel for what life on board would have been like.

If you want to hear more about the ship’s story, you will be able to listen to/purchase an audio guide narrated by actor Michael Sheen.

You can also go back in time to 15th century Basque country with an animation which depicts the building and launching of the ship. Both this and an animation of the ship’s fateful journey to Newport are available to view at the centre.

The centre will be open on Friday 31 October and Saturday 1 November, from 10.30am-4pm.

After this, the visitor centre will close for the winter, reopening again for its 2026 visitor season, which will run from 27 March to 31 October.

The 2026 visitor season will include the centre’s annual Medieval Summer Fayre, which will be on Saturday 25 July.

Entrance to the centre is free, with donations to the Friends of the Newport Ship (FONS).

The visitor season only happens thanks to the partnership between the council and FONS. Volunteers from FONS are on hand to give visitors a warm welcome to the centre, and bring the history of the vessel to life.

The Friends are always on the lookout for new volunteers. If you are interested in helping out, get in touch with them through the Newport Ship website or call 01633 274167.

A Ship Through Time starts on Monday 10 November, at 9pm on Sky History and S4C on Sunday 16 November, at 8pm. It will also be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer