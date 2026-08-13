New drama starring Mark Lewis Jones to highlight missed opportunities to stop Neil Foden

Nation Cymru staff

S4C has commissioned a three-part drama starring Mark Lewis Jones which will examine the failures and missed-opportunities to stop the former head teacher and paedophile, Neil Foden.

A former head teacher at Friars School in Bangor, Neil Foden was arrested in 2023. He was sentenced to 17 years in jail after being convicted of sexually abusing four girls between 2019 and 2023. In 2025 an independent review concluded that over 50 opportunities were missed to stop the head teacher from sexually abusing girls.

Y Pennaeth (The Head Teacher) is based on evidence and notes from the trial which took place at Mold Crown Court, and an independent report on the case, written by expert Jan Pickles. Y Pennaeth will recount the events from the point of view of two young girls who are survivors of the abuse. These characters, and many of the scenes, will be fictionalised to protect the identity of the survivors.

Mark Lewis Jones (Y Golau: Dŵr, Y Sŵn, The Crown, Dal y Mellt) will portray Neil Foden.

The drama will examine how Foden took advantage of the girls’ personal situations, the failures of safeguarding procedures, and the opportunities missed to prevent further crimes taking place.

During the research and writing phase, the author and production company worked with a journalist, who is a contact point between them and those involved and affected by the events.

During the development phase, and as a matter of courtesy, the production company has also been in contact with North Wales Police. The police have ensured that all survivors involved in the court case are aware of the project, and the production company has offered them access to professional support.

Y Pennaeth is produced by MOJO Productions, who have been developing the series with S4C for the last 18 months. It’s written by Llinos Gerallt (Yr Amgueddfa, Rownd a Rownd, Pobol y Cwm), produced by Llyr Morus and directed by Huw Chiswell.

S4C’s Drama and Film Commissioner said: “This is an important and shocking story about how one man in a position of trust and power betrayed his status over a period of many years, and asks difficult questions about cultures where one individual is seen as someone who cannot be challenged.

“Developed with great care and sensitivity, the production deals with the subject in a responsible way, focusing on the wider results of the betrayal by a public figure who was entrusted with responsibility and care.”

Y Pennaeth will broadcast on S4C in 2027.

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