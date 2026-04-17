New event to showcase South Asian dance, music and emerging talent

A South Asian arts organisation is set to showcase emerging talent in an evening of classical dance and music in Cardiff.

Samarpan have announced their debut ‘Double Bill’ Event, in partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Based in the Welsh capital, Samarpan was founded by Dr. Leena Menon and Dr. Santosh Nair in 2017 and began as a dance school. It has since become a cultural hub integrating both music and dance, dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage of Indian classical arts.

The first half of the ‘Double Bill’ programme will feature a performance from the Samarpan Ensemble, which includes dancers across different age groups and abilities training with the organisation.

The second half of the evening will be a collaborative performance from two young Welsh Bharatanatyam dancers, Nithya Menon and Ann Sunny, both of whom continue to refine their craft under Samarpan.

The pair have recently completed their Arrangetram, a significant milestone in south Asian classical dance, and are on their way to becoming professional solo dancers.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, Nithya and Ann’s performance will blend tradition with artistic expression.

Double Bill aims to connect audiences with different aspects of Indian culture, with a selection of stalls selling jewellery, shawls, home decor and other handcrafted items throughout the evening.

Samarpan are also partnering to partner with Little Kochi, an authentic South Indian restaurant and community-led space. All ‘Double Bill’ ticket buyers will receive a 20% discount on meals at Little Kochi.

Standard tickets start from £12, with Concessions at £8 and various discounted offers for Family and Large Group tickets. More information is available here.

Samarpan have also begun their Ty Vidya for 2026, with classes in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, as well as tutoring in the revered Carnatic Vocal tradition.

Bharatanatyam classes continue to be held every Saturday in Cardiff and provide a traditional, in-person experience for all skill levels.

The organisation is also offering new Kathak classes taught by Kinga Malec, a senior student of the renowned Guru Nirupama Rajendra ji who has performed across the world.

More information on Samarpan’s classes is available here.