New exhibition celebrates quiet beauty of rural north Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new exhibition celebrating the landscapes and rural life of north Wales is opening at one of the country’s leading commercial galleries.

Stephen John Owen’s New Works will show at Llandudno’s Ffin y Parc Gallery from 7 – 29 August 2026, presenting 25 new paintings.

Inspired by the hills and villages around Caernarfon and Ynys Môn, where the artist spent large parts of his life, as well as Gorseinon where he now lives, the works centre the landscapes, nature and quiet rhythms of rural Wales.

A self taught artist who was encouraged to paint by his art teacher William Selwyn, Stephen’s work focuses on the capturing the character of his surroundings, investing “familiar and often lowly scenes with dignity and humanity.”

Ffin y Parc said: “These are paintings of scenes close to [Stephen’s] home, scenes that he can see from his windows. They are a celebration of places he loves and that have sustained him. A celebration of his return to painting after a period of serious illness.”

Combining subtlety with bold lines and colour, the works take on a graphic quality, marrying joyful simplicity with details that demonstrate the artist’s keen eye.

The gallery added: “Using simple shapes and contrasting blocks of colour he catches the effects of time and weather on the natural and manmade element of the landscape.

“Windswept fields, exposed trees lop-sided and hunched, sagging cottages all persist beneath oblivious skies. His approach is recognisable and eminently accessible.

“Created always with sincerity and affection, Stephen’s understated paintings reflect the stoicism and perseverance of his community and the specific character of his environment.”

The artist has previously exhibited twice at Ffin y Parc, including a major solo exhibition in 2019 in celebration of his 60th birthday.

The exhibition coincides with the gallery’s Summer Show, running on the same dates throughout August, featuring an “eclectic” mix of new works from their artists.

Paintings from gallery artists including Katie Allen, Mike Briscoe, Neil Canning, Shani Rhys James MBE, Sally Moore, Claudia Williams, the late Kevin Sinnott, and Harry Holland, will be on display and available for purchase.

Ffin y Parc first opened in the Conwy Valley in 2010 and is now the largest commercial gallery in Wales, representing over 40 artists.

Now based in Llandudno, it hosts a programme of regularly changing exhibitions showcasing everything from landscapes and figurative painting to sculpture and ceramics.

For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.

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