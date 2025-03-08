New exhibition showcasing women working in Wales launched this International Women’s Day

An exhibition showcasing photography featuring contemporary and historic images of women working in Wales has launched to commemorate International Women’s Day.

Amgueddfa Cymru Museum Wales’ brand new exhibition at the National Waterfront Museum aims to challenge perceptions of what might be considered as women’s work.

It emerges from an ongoing exploration of women’s working contexts and identities in Wales. Photography and photographic archives provide a powerful means of supporting this kind of exploration.

The women depicted range from tinplate workers in Pontarddulais to a modern day arborist.

Hidden histories

Before starting on any projects, Viv Collis the photographer behind Women’s Work, does in-depth research of archival and modern material.

This leads to her taking a closer look at hidden history, a present-day issue or even linking history to modern day practices and perceptions. The exhibition invites the viewer to explore their own perspectives and perceptions of what women’s work means to them.

Viv Collis shared: “My work is inspired by an interest in how women are represented and seen within the world of work. This has led me to seek out women in ‘non-traditional’ roles and photograph them.

When I was given access to the museum’s archives, I found that women have occupied many recognised and unrecognised roles in the workplace. This reflects a recurring narrative, that women’s work identities are often overlooked, hidden or obscured.”

“Obscured by stereotypes”

Dr Nicole Deufel – Head of the National Waterfront Museum said: “It is very exciting to welcome Viv Collis’ exhibition to the National Waterfront Museum.

“Our museum is dedicated to making visible the diverse stories of industrial innovation in Wales, and this exhibition shines a light on the women working here.

“All too often, women’s contributions and real-life experiences are obscured by stereotypes. Viv Collis’ stunning photographs together with historic photographs from our collection invite us to take a fresh look and see women for who they are.”

Women’s Work opens at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea on 8 March and will run on the Red Wall Gallery until 7 September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

