New film to launch on St David’s Day showcasing Wales’ musical communities

Amelia Jones

Tŷ Cerdd (Music Wales) plan to show a collection of short films capturing the spirit of music groups across Wales this St David’s Day.

Tŷ Cerdd promotes and celebrates the music of Wales. It is based at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff. The organisation aims to bring Welsh music to audiences in Wales and globally, protect Welsh musical heritage, and drive the development of new Welsh music, across genres.

The project is entitled Tapestri and will premiering on 1 March 2026. The films will be broadcast on AM, the digital home for the arts in Wales.

It has been shot by award-winning filmmaker Meinir Siencyn, who is best known for Jules Peters: My Cancer Journey. The films that have been supported by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day 2026 Celebration Fund, will offer an intimate look at the music being created in communities today.

From a choir formed by refugees and asylum seekers to traditional music ensembles, from a brass band to triple harp collective, from male voice choirs to a free-improvisation group, Tapestri proves that the sound of Wales is more diverse than ever.

Reflecting Wales’s communities today, most of the featured groups operate bilingually, performing and socialising in both Welsh and English, and several other languages are spoken and included in performances by the groups too, including: Arabic, Hindi, Marathi, Yoruba, Turkish, Ido, Medumba, Punjabi, Creole, Tigrinya.

Among the groups is a choir bringing the joy of singing to those living with and alongside dementia, another is tailor-made for those living with Parkinson’s, and two ensembles champion learning-disabled musicians.

This project goes beyond performing music, it highlights the vital social impact of taking part in the arts at a grassroots level.

A recent study by Bangor University indicates that the NHS saves millions of pounds annually through arts activities that improve health and wellbeing. Tapestri showcases how coming together to create music with others is good for mental health and wellbeing and improves community cohesion.

Deborah Keyser, Director of Tŷ Cerdd | Music Wales, said: “Musicians up and down the country are the lifeblood of Tŷ Cerdd, and we’re so privileged to work with and celebrate them.

“The short films that make up Tapestri are a fitting tribute to Cymru’s patron saint; the “pethau bychain” (small things) St David invoked are beautifully represented by these 15 extraordinary groups of musicians, who bring the magic and kindness of shared music-making to their communities – just like hundreds of other groups around our nation. We know that everyone who watches the Tapestri films will feel inspired and proud, just as we do.”

Meinir Siencyn, filmmaker, said: “As a filmmaker, what I want to deliver are short music films that shine a light on contemporary community groups across Wales.

“Weaving together different sounds, languages, and musical traditions, each film becomes a thread in a wider tapestry – celebrating the richness, diversity, and living culture of Wales today.”

The 15 groups featured in Tapestri are: