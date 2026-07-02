New fund launched to support community filmmakers across Wales

Nation Cymru staff

A new Community Film Fund that will support emerging filmmakers across Wales to tell stories from their local communities in Welsh has launched this week.

A collaboration between Am and S4C, the scheme will commission 15 films over the next year, with successful applicants receiving £500 each to create a short film exploring any aspect of community life. Three application rounds will be held during the year, with five projects selected in each round, representing a total investment of £7,500.

The initiative builds on the success of a previous partnership between S4C and PYST (Am), which provided funding for young bands to create music videos, as well as our successful AmCam community storytelling scheme.

All films will be shown on the Am platform before becoming available on S4C’s digital platforms.

Lea Glyn, Head of Content at Am, said, “We saw a growing demand from people who wanted to tell stories digitally but weren’t necessarily interested in pursuing formal film training. What matters to them is the story itself and the community they belong to.

“Through AmCam, we discovered that people across Wales have fascinating stories to tell about their communities. Many are already creating content for social media and are comfortable working with video, but they often lack the resources or opportunity to develop a film project.

“The response to AmCam was incredibly positive, with over 80 applications. We are therefore delighted to be working with S4C to expand the scheme and support more emerging filmmakers across Wales.”

Llinos Wynne, S4C’s Head of Docs and Specialist Factual, “I am proud that S4C is collaborating with Am on the community film scheme.

“The passion and pride within our communities are fundamental as we seek to foster a deeper understanding between different cultures. What better way to share this richness than by creating digital films that celebrate our stories, our heritage and our identity, while also creating a valuable historical record.”

One artist who previously received support through the AmCam scheme was Ffion Pritchard from Bangor.

She said, “Film is such a powerful way of communicating the experiences of communities, and we live in the age of video. People are increasingly used to discovering information and stories through video on social media and other platforms.

“I loved the creative freedom that came with working with Am, which is quite rare, and I also liked how accessible the application process was. The application form was short and straightforward, and there was even the option to apply through video. All of these things made the opportunity feel open to everyone.”

Ffion’s film followed a community arts project designed to build women’s confidence, Pwy Ydw i Heddiw? (Who Am I Today?).

Other projects supported through the scheme have documented the work of coastguard volunteers, the team behind a local community newspaper, and a group of volunteers stitching flowers at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

The films commissioned through the new Community Film Fund will be shown on Am digital platform and our social media.

The first application round is now open, with a deadline of 31 July. Five films will be commissioned through this round.

For more information, or to apply, visit Am’s website now.