New game show for S4C and TG4 brings Celtic luck to prime time TV

Y Deis, S4C’s brand new game show format, is about to begin filming in Cardiff – with a twist of Celtic luck thanks to Irish TV public service broadcaster TG4

S4C recently announced that TG4 has acquired the rights to the new S4C game show format, and the Welsh-language version will be shot first at Enfys Studios, followed closely by an Irish-language version for TG4 called An Deis also filmed at the Cardiff based studios. An English language version will also be filmed for international interest.

During the filming, a multi-camera director from Wales, Geraint Rhys Lewis, will be shadowed by an Irish language director who will gain additional experience in multi-camera studio direction. This is a landmark content partnership between the two broadcasters and marks another significant moment in Celtic media confidence and collaboration.

At the heart of Y Deis is a unique blend of general knowledge, skill, strategy – and a little bit of luck. Three teams of two go head-to-head across several rounds, building their prize pot through quick thinking and smart play. Only one team makes it to the final, where they face a high-stakes quiz against the clock to claim the jackpot.

Inspiration

Presented by BBC Radio Wales breakfast host James Williams, Y Deis marks his debut on an entertainment programme for S4C.

The Irish version will be produced by Tyrone Productions, who previously brought the ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ format to Ireland and will be hosted by journalist and presenter Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile, bringing the same energy and excitement across the Celtic nations.

The show was created and developed by Slam Media, with creative lead Gavin Cox drawing inspiration from his late father’s career as a fruit machine game designer – a fitting origin for a quiz that relies on both chance and knowledge.

The centrepiece of the show is the dice machine – a visually dynamic structure that adds theatrical flair and serves a crucial gameplay function. The die (the “deis”) plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcome, but without the right answers, no team can rely on luck alone.

Two special programmes are also being filmed for Christmas, featuring some of S4C’s most familiar faces competing against each other.

Partnership

Y Deis is produced with the support of Media Cymru and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llion Iwan, welcomed the collaboration: “This partnership with TG4 is another proud milestone for S4C and for Welsh-language content as a whole.

“It demonstrates that distinctive, homegrown formats have real power to travel—and we’re thrilled to see this show find a new audience in Ireland through our friends at TG4.”

Beth Angell, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment, said: “We’re excited to bring Y Deis to S4C – it’s a bold, original quiz with real energy and a playful edge.

“It’s been a pleasure developing this format with Slam Media, and we’re especially proud to be working in partnership with TG4 to give this idea a life in both Welsh and Irish and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Laura Ní Cheallaigh, TG4 Commissioning Editor said: “We’re delighted to bring this fresh and entertaining new format to TG4 audiences.

“Developing and supporting original content in the Celtic languages is a key priority for us, and this collaboration with S4C is a great example of creative partnership in action.

“We immediately saw the potential in this format and look forward to introducing An Deis to Irish audiences in Spring 2026 on TG4.”