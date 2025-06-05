New ‘gripping’ BBC thriller The Guest will have viewers on ‘edge of their seats’

A brand new thriller filmed and set in Wales is due to air this autumn.

The Guest, described as a “propulsive thriller” with a “seriously gripping plot” stars Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy in the lead roles – backed by a Welsh heavy cast.

The fast-paced, four-part nail-biter is written, created and executive produced by Matthew Barry, whose credits include Men Up, and Industry.

The BBC One series – made in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales – is described as an “addictive, fast-paced story that centres on the toxic relationship between a successful business owner, Fran, and her employee, Ria”.

Ria is a young woman who has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world in the future. When she gets a job cleaning for Fran, she becomes drawn to her.

Fran comes across as a confident woman who has made a success of her life. She encourages Ria to take control of her life and the two start to form a friendship.

A synopsis of the series adds: “However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots.

“What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But just who is playing who?”

Like Keeping Faith, Death Valley, The Pact, Gavin & Stacey, and Men Up, the drama also celebrates Welsh actors and Wales as a filming location.

Eve Myles is best known for playing Ceri in the Welsh drama Belonging, and Faith Howells in Keeping Faith. Torchwood fans will know her for playing Gwen Cooper in the BBC drama. She recently played Alice Sinclair in the Idris Elba thriller Hijack, and DCI Jeanette Kilburn in The Crow Girl.

Gabrielle Creevy is known for her roles in The Pact, Three Women, and Black Doves. Between 2018 and 2022, Gabrielle starred as Bethan Gwyndaff in dark coming-of-age drama In My Skin.

The Guest will also star Slow Horses‘ Sion Daniel Young, The Gold’s Emun Elliott, and Living a Lie’s Catherine Ayers.

Other supporting cast includes: The Collection’s Bethan Mary- James, Stella’s Julian Lewis Jones, Domina’s Joseph Ollman and Ripper Street’s Clive Russell

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “The Guest is a hugely entertaining, deftly-plotted thriller that will have viewers gripped.”

Writer Matthew Barry said: “As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society.”

Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, Nick Andrews added: “The Guest is a twisty-turny edge of your seat thriller which you will be watching from behind your sofa.

“Matt has written a beautifully crafted tense story – an absolute showstopper of a series produced by some of the very best in the business.”

The series is expected to air in late 2025.

