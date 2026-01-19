New huge name revealed for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

The organisers of the Depot Live series of concerts have announced the latest big name to perform at Cardiff Castle this summer.

The undisputed prince of UK Garage Sammy Virji is the latest headliner revealed for the Welsh capital concert series.

Breakthrough artist Sammy – who has gone from delivering viral DJ Mag sets to pulling massive Coachella crowds – will bring the party to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday July 18.

Sammy is driving the evolution of UKG, as the genre takes the world by storm – again. His DJ Mag set from 2023 went viral, propelling him into a new level of fame, not without reason; not only is he a masterful selector, he does it all with a massive smile on his face.

He’s gone B2B with Four Tet in Liverpool, been a resident at Radio 1 (including making a renowned Essential Mix for them), and DJ Mag would later crown him Best Producer at their Best of British awards 2025.

All of this, but he’s not just a sensation in the UK: across the pond, he drew one of the biggest crowds at Coachella last year, while his last couple of singles have charted as far as New Zealand. His songs have tens of millions of streams each, with If U Need It certified Gold, while his Skepta collaboration, the careening banger Cops & Robbers, made the top 10 in the UK dance charts.

Cardiff looks set for monumental bass drops and contagious grooves as Sammy delivers his incredible show.

Sammy Virji joins Self Esteem, Jimmy Eat World, Bowling For Soup, Katy Perry, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Richard Ashcroft, Sex Pistols, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club and Ethel Cain among the headline announcements already revealed for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Cardiff, you asked and we’ve delivered – this is going to be an incredible night here at the Castle!

“Sammy Virji has been flying the flag for UK garage worldwide over the last few years and is genuinely one of dance music’s biggest breakthrough stars – a true icon on the global stage.”

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday January 29 via depotlive.com/sammyvirji and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday January 30 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 11 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

JUN 12 – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 – Ethel Cain

JUN 22 – Garbage & Skunk Anansie

JUN 25 – McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + BUSH + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

JUN 30 – Katy Perry

JUL 4 – Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

JUL 9 – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow

JUL 10 – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Carpetman

JUL 11 – David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 – Sammy Virji

JUL 24 – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest

JUL 25 – The Wombats

JUL 31 – The Streets

AUG 1 – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som