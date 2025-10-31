New images and launch date for Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea

The BBC has confirmed launch details for Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea – and released new images offering a first look at the epic drama.

Filmed in Wales, it will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December.

The upcoming five-part series will explore how humanity responds when an ancient and terrifying species rises from the ocean, sparking a global crisis.

New stills show Russell Tovey’s character Barclay as well as Jemma Redgrave’s returning UNIT leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and her crew.

The series features an all-star cast, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce.

Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu and Ann Akinjirin.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “This is a huge, spectacular Christmas treat, with heroes and monsters and battles and romance, in a world on the edge of disaster. And remember. Watch the seas!”

Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney, The War Between the Land and the Sea will debut in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ outside the UK (where available) in 2026.

The series was created by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who co-wrote the series with executive producer Pete McTighe, with Dylan Holmes Williams directing and Lorne Balfe composing the score.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The BBC also recently confirmed the future of Doctor Who, announcing that its global partnership with Disney will not continue beyond The War Between the Land and the Sea. However, the beloved sci-fi series will return in 2026 with a brand new Christmas special written by Russell T Davies.

The show’s future has been the subject of much speculation, with Disney’s exit marking a major change in Doctor Who’s global strategy. BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips recently reassured fans that the franchise remains in safe hands, saying: “With or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC.”

The most recent episode of Doctor Who aired in May, ending with Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper in a twist that shocked fans.