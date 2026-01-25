New images of S4C dating show location revealed this St Dwynwens Day

For St Dwynwen’s Day, S4C has released images of the brand new chalet that will feature in the second series of Amour & Mynydd.

The popular reality dating series will return to S4C on 10 February, promising another dose of drama, emotion and unexpected twists.

On 3 February, ahead of the series officially beginning, a special programme Entrée Amour & Mynydd will give a behind-the-scenes peek of what’s to come.

Following the success and enthusiastic response to the first series, a new group of singletons will get a unique opportunity to find love – and perhaps discover more about themselves along the way. All set against the breathtaking scenery of the French Alps.

The singletons will live together in the Amour & Mynydd chalet over a period of twelve days. This year’s super-luxury chalet includes an indoor swimming pool complete with a swing slung over the water, a sauna, spa and relaxation area, gym, games room, fireplaces, a bar, a romantic secret room, and even an indoor tube slide connecting the floors.

Once again, presenter Elin Fflur will oversee the group through a variety of unforgettable experiences, encouraging them to face decisions as well as introducing the occasional surprise.

According to Elin: “This series is busy, fast-moving, and exciting. There will also be some entertaining twists. The casting is excellent – they have really bought into the idea of why they were there, so they’ll create some great entertainment. And the chalet is incredible!”

In the introductory programme Entrée Amour & Mynydd on 4 February, funny duo and ‘super-fans’ of the series, Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams will have an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the chalet as well as an opportunity to chat with some of the cast and series presenter, Elin Fflur.

Again this year, the weekly vodcast, Après: Amour & Mynydd, will be back on S4C’s YouTube channel, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, where Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams will unpack the juiciest gossip from the show. Every week, Mari and Meilir – well known for their podcast Cwîns – will welcome special guests for a lively mix of chat, analysis, and banter.

Mari said: “Reality TV is something that’s hugely popular anyway, but to have a Welsh-language one – of course it’s going to be popular. I think people get drawn into the stories that come out of reality programmes. There are plenty of twists and turns in this series that will only push those stories to come out even more.”

Meilir said: “There’s a more competitive element to this series – I think developed really nicely from series one, in the sense that everything is bigger. The chalet is bigger, the cast is bigger, and we’ll get to see more drama and romance. So it all feels fresh, while still keeping the feel of the first series.”

There will be plenty to look forward to with the Après: Amour & Mynydd vodcast too.

Meilir adds: “As for the vodcast, there’ll be more guests on the sofa in every episode and more episodes to discuss, so there’s more gossiping to do!

“Part of the fun of a reality series is that everyone watches the same thing and then gets to talk about it afterwards – so the Après programmes mean that the conversation continues after the show, and viewers feel that they get to be part of that conversation too.”