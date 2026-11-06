New immersive adventure experience opens in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A new immersive experience is inviting visitors to step into a world of mystery, hidden clues and race-against-the-clock adventures in Cardiff.

Entertainment brand, Escape Hunt, is bringing seven themed escape room adventures to St David’s Cardiff Shopping Centre, offering a new experience for families, friends and businesses.

It has officially opened its doors today, Friday 6th of November, marking its first Welsh venue.

Located within St David’s Cardiff Shopping Centre, Escape Hunt brings its immersive escape room experiences to the city, offering a new activity for families, friends and colleagues to enjoy together.

Visitors can choose from seven themed, five-star escape room adventures, each featuring its own immersive story and unique puzzles. From drawing King Arthur’s sword in Excalibur and stepping into a magical world in The Chocolate Factory, to searching for a mystical lamp in Aladdin and the Magic Vault, there’s an adventure for every team.

Each game gives teams 60 minutes to work together, solve puzzles and complete their mission. The experiences are suitable for ages eight and above, with players aged 8-16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

The venue also features a lounge area and fully stocked bar serving cocktails and snacks, giving teams the chance to relax and share stories from their adventure afterwards.

With the festive season in full swing, Escape Hunt Cardiff also offers a range of event packages for Christmas parties, birthdays, hen and stag celebrations, corporate events and private venue hire.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of our immersive adventures to Cardiff” says Richard Harpham, CEO. “The venue houses 7 of our 5* escape rooms and is the perfect activity for friends, family, parties or work events. We can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors for their next adventure, kicking off with this festive season”

Escape Hunt will bring its premium immersive experiences to Cardiff, with prices starting from £24 per person.

To book your adventure, head to the link here.