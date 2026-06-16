New immersive beer and sports venue to open in Cardiff’s brewery quarter

Nation.Cymru staff

Brains Brewery has partnered with Breaking Brands, a successful Welsh-based pubco, to open an immersive beer experience at the former home of Brains Brewery in Cardiff city centre.

Based in the city’s historic brewery quarter and aptly named The Old Brewery, is a collaboration between Brains Brewery, global brewing giant Heineken and Breaking Brands’ director Steve Lewis to create a completely new kind of beer destination – one that celebrates the Welsh brewing heritage while also embracing the future of the industry.

Brains Brewery was based at the site on St Mary’s Street from 1882 to 1999, before its redevelopment into a leisure complex in the early noughties.

This new venue, which is on the former site of Ballie Ballerson, brings to life more than 140 years of brewing tradition, with its multi‑sensory journey through Cardiff’s past, present and future. The Old Brewery will also honour the city’s brewing roots while showcasing innovation, culture and the sporting spirit that defines Wales.

In a first for Cardiff, The Old Brewery will also have a selection of interactive sporting games which customers can take advantage of.

Powered by smart‑net and motion‑tracking technology and inspired by some of Cardiff’s greatest sporting moments, customers will be able to test their kicking skills to make that match winning penalty kick or that all important conversion, while also experiencing the anticipation and exhilaration of match‑day moments.

The venue will have Welsh‑inspired menus celebrating local suppliers and flavours, interactive storytelling spaces charting the Brains Brewery journey from 1882 to today, sensory beer experiences and guided tastings, archival photography and memorabilia honouring Cardiff’s brewing legacy and will also have an event and community space which will be available for local organisations to rent and use.

Nick Payne, Managing Director at Brains Brewery, said: “This collaboration feels really special to us at Brains as it feels like we’re coming home. When Steve approached us with the idea for this venue, we jumped at the chance.

“We are very proud of our Cardiff roots, our heritage and how we are still brewing in the city, more than 140 years later.”

Nick added: “I can’t wait to have my first pint of SA pulled from the pumps at The Old Brewery and immerse myself in the art and artefacts we have gathered to celebrate our brewery and our city.”

Steve Lewis of Breaking Brands, said of the new venue: “This site has meant something to Cardiff for decades. Bringing Brains back to the heart of the city just feels right. We believe that Cardiff needs a venue like this, a place with history, energy and purpose, and we are very excited to be the ones bringing it to life.”

More information about the opening date for The Old Brewery will be released in due course.

For more information about Brains and its products, visit: https://brainsbrewery.com/