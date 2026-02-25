New independent bookshop brings books and tea together

Amelia Jones

A new independent bookshop that pairs great reads with a good cup of tea is set to open this week.

Books & Brews is a new bookshop located on Boston Street in Holyhead, Anglesey. It specialises primarily in fiction, offering a carefully curated range spanning thrillers, horror, romance, fantasy, science fiction and more, alongside a smaller selection of non-fiction titles.

In addition to books, the shop sells loose-leaf tea and tea-related products, which are thoughtfully chosen to complement the slower, cosy experience of browsing and spending time in the space.

A key feature of Books & Brews is its strong focus on community and accessibility. The shop includes a small second-hand book section offered on a “pay what you feel” basis, helping to ensure that everyone has access to reading.

Designed to be warm, welcoming and multi-functional, the space will host author events, book clubs, children’s story times, workshops and creative gatherings for all ages.

Owned and run by Hollie Webster, Books & Brews represents the fulfilment of a long-held personal dream.

While currently working in the Civil Service, Hollie has balanced her professional career with building the bookshop.

She also sits on the committee for Folk on the Farm, a local festival run on behalf of Tyddyn Môn, a charity that supports adults with learning difficulties. A lifelong lover of literature, her passion for books and community work has shaped the inclusive vision at the heart of the shop.

Webster said:“Books have always been my way of connecting with the world and with other people. I read predominantly fiction – everything from thrillers and horror to romance, fantasy, science fiction and epic fantasy – and I love how each genre gives us a different way to explore ourselves and others.

“What I love most is talking to people about books: sharing recommendations, hearing what a story meant to someone, and recognising how much of ourselves we give away when we talk about what we love to read. That sense of shared experience is what I wanted to build here.

“I chose Holyhead because it’s my community. I wanted to create a space that feels safe, welcoming and genuinely for everyone – whether you’re an avid reader, just finding your way back to books, or simply looking for a place to belong.

“The ‘pay what you feel’ second-hand shelf is especially important to me because access to reading should never be a privilege. Books & Brews is about making literature accessible, creating connection, and giving people of all ages a place to gather and feel seen.”

Amy Bradley, Interim Membership Manager at the Booksellers Association, said: “Books & Brews is a wonderful example of how independent bookshops serve as community spaces. Hollie’s thoughtful focus on accessibility and inclusion that creates a welcoming environment for readers of all ages reflects the very best of what bookshops bring to their local areas.

“We are delighted to welcome Books & Brews to membership and look forward to seeing it become a beloved cultural hub in Holyhead.”

You can find more information about Books & Brews on their social media.