Amelia Jones

Swansea has welcomed a new bar specialising in independent craft beer, with a Bridgend business expanding into the city.

The Little Bar on the High Street opened this week at 222 High Street, offering a selection of draught beers, lagers and ciders, alongside a fridge stocked with bottled and canned drinks.

The business is owned by Phillip Maddocks, who also operates The Little Bar on the Bridge in Bridgend. The existing venue, located beside the town’s historic Old Stone Bridge, has five rotating beer taps and a selection of bottles and cans from independent breweries across the UK.

Its new Swansea counterpart has opened with 10 draught options. Among the breweries represented are Tiny Rebel, Arbor Ales, The Kernel, Two Flints and Polly’s Brew. The line-up also includes Guinness, German Bitburger lager and Gravity Theory cider.

Away from the taps, the bar has a selection of bottled and canned craft beers, including IPAs, pale ales and stouts. Welsh breweries feature alongside producers from elsewhere in the UK.

The selection is expected to change, with the venue using Untappd to share updates on its current drinks list. A cocktail menu is also being prepared, although it is not yet clear when this will be available.

The opening adds another independent business to Swansea’s High Street, with the venue joining the range of food and drink options in the city centre.

The Little Bar on the High Street is open Thursdays from 4pm to 11pm, Fridays from 2pm to 11pm, Saturdays from midday to 11pm and Sundays from 2pm to 8pm.

The bar is located at 222 High Street, Swansea, SA1 1NW. Its latest beer listings can be found by searching for The Little Bar on the High Street on Untappd.