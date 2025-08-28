New indoor arena ‘will attract world class artists’ to Cardiff Music City

Plans for Cardiff’s 16,500 capacity indoor arena reached a significant milestone as it passed the final hurdle.

Cardiff Council, and a consortium comprised of Live Nation and Robertson Property today announced financial close on the project.

Construction will begin on the venue this summer with the arena set to open in 2028. It will be built at Atlantic Wharf on the site of Cardiff Council’s County Hall car park in Cardiff Bay.

The council say the arena will:

– Bring over 1 million visitors to Cardiff every year

– Create 1000+ jobs

– Inject millions into the local economy

– Transform Cardiff Bay

– Elevate the city’s cultural and creative sector

The council added that the announcement marks a key step forward in delivering a state-of-the-art venue that will attract world-class artists and entertainment to the city.

The arena is expected to have a transformative impact not only on Cardiff’s cultural scene, but also on its economic landscape. The arena will create over 1000 jobs and, when open, attract more than one million visitors to the area annually.

On average, fans attending UK arena shows spend between £100-£150 in the local economy outside the venue. This economic boost will have a significant impact on the regeneration of the local area, helping to kick-start further development in the area and revitalising Cardiff Bay.

In addition to its economic contributions, the council say the arena will support the city’s cultural and creative sector for years to come, playing a vital role in cementing Cardiff’s reputation as a premier destination on the international touring map.

The news of financial close has been accompanied by the announcement of McLaren Construction as contractor for the arena.

Throughout the project the council says there will be a strong focus on sustainability, social value and creating local employment opportunities in the Cardiff area, which will ensure that the local community benefits from the project not only during the construction phase, but also when the venue is operational.

Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, said: “This arena will transform Cardiff’s visitor economy in a way nothing has since the stadium opened in 1999. It’s not just about the bricks and mortar; it’s about underpinning and enhancing Cardiff’s status as a vibrant, dynamic destination for music and culture.

“The project will ensure that Cardiff continues to thrive as a hub of creativity and innovation. It is the cornerstone of our Music City strategy, which aims to support every part of Cardiff’s music ecosystem – from musicians to producers, promoters, and venues. But crucially, this project will drive economic growth and social value, particularly in the area surrounding the arena, creating jobs and lifting horizons in some of Wales’ most economically-challenged communities.

“It is for all these reasons that the Arena has been a priority for this Council administration for over a decade, and why I’m delighted that this decisive milestone has now been achieved.”

Graham Walters, SVP Arena & Venue Development, Live Nation, said: “The new arena in Cardiff is a landmark project for us, delivering on Live Nation’s goal to develop venues in areas where there is clear consumer demand for more live entertainment. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to opening the doors to fans on the first night.”

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “The Cardiff Arena marks a transformative moment for the city, bringing world-class live entertainment to the city while driving significant economic and social benefits. This project is more than just a venue; it’s a catalyst for growth, creating over a thousand jobs, boosting local businesses, and solidifying Cardiff’s position as a cultural and creative hub on the global stage.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

