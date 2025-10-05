New Iwan Bala exhibition reworks decades of art

Iwan Bala’s newest exhibition, ‘Yr hen ddweud o’r newydd yw / The old telling made new’, is set to open at Storiel Bangor this October, exploring the relationship between the past and the present.

The exhibition will showcase approximately thirty new pieces of art reworked from older pieces that have been stored over the years. These works form palimpsests, the old work informing the new work, enriching the visual and emotional narrative.

Amongst the artwork is the notable piece, ‘Dameg. Post-colonialism is a Chimera’ (2025), which reflects deep artistic realisation, whilst others respond to the political climate in the USA, the UK, Ukraine and Palestine.

Whilst global concerns are expressed the artist begins his exploration, his ‘field-notes’, from his perspective of Cymru, his homeland.

Decolonisation

Most of the artwork has been created on Khadi paper, a sustainably produced cotton rag paper from India associated with Gandhi and Nehru, in the spirit of decolonisation. The choice of material reflects the artist’s commitment to ethics, history and context.

The exhibition offers an insight into Iwan’s artistic continuity and consistency from the 1990s to this day, showing how the ‘skill of telling’ continues to evolve, whilst capturing its essence.

Iwan said: “My artwork has always been about ideas and what Raymond Williams has called ‘structures of feeling’.

“Thoughts are set in motion from reading, from looking at art, others from lived experience. I tend to think of the artworks produced as a result of this ‘research’ as ‘Field-notes’; attempts to make a note of feelings, thoughts, and ideas and to transform them into something visible and concrete.

“They still remain ‘figments’ of the imaginative creative process however, as well as being layered, contingent and materially dense mark making processes.”

Earlier in 2025, Iwan’s work featured in ‘Tigers and Dragons, India and Wales in Britain’ at the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, curated by Dr Zehra Jumabhoi, and in the ground-breaking exhibition, ‘No Welsh Art (Dim Celf Gymreig) Exploring the Myth’ at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth, curated by Peter Lord.

Both were major exhibitions that challenged ideas of cultural and political colonialism as experienced and explored by artists both historical and contemporary.

History

In addition, the exhibition will include works on loan from public collections such as The National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, which are not usually available to the public. This was made possible through the CELF project, an enterprise trying to bring national collections closer to wider audiences across Wales.

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: “Storiel is an important cultural asset in Bangor, which offers an opportunity for Gwynedd residents to explore their history and heritage through collections and exhibitions.

“In addition to the permanent exhibitions, the location is proud to welcome a variety of temporary exhibitions throughout the year. They welcome all types of creativity, encouraging participation from new and experienced artists alike. In addition, there is a warm welcome to well-established or well-known artists in their field; appreciating their unique contribution to the arts community.”

The exhibition will open at 12.00pm on Saturday, 4 October, 2025 and run until 24 December 2025. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to attend the opening.

For more information, visit the Storiel website here.