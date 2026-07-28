New lease of life for much-loved Welsh theme park after being sold

Nation.Cymru staff

A hugely popular theme park on the edge of Eryri National Park has been acquired by a new owner.

The family attraction in North Wales, Greenwood Family Park was put up for sale in April this year with a £1.25m price tag.

It has now been sold to the Wood Family Group.

The park, which was bought by York-based Continuum Attractions in 2017, has established its regional reputation as an eco-conscious, nature-orientated and family friendly visitor attraction set in a beautiful, natural wooded environment of some 34 acres, on the north fringe of Eryri National Park.

Over the intervening years, Continuum invested £1.5m into GreenWood, underpinning its appeal and broadening its theming as a major attraction in the area, as well as providing accommodation in the form of a Tipi Glamping village.

The park, which attracts over 110,000 visitors per annum, has over 15 themed rides and attractions, as well as a plethora of activities focused on adventure and learning in nature. Popular rides include the Green Dragon Roller Coaster – the world’s first people-powered ride of its kind – and the UK’s first solar-powered ride, Solar Splash.

The new owners said they are committed to preserving everything that has made GreenWood so special under the previous ownership while investing in its future.

Andrew Wood, Director of the Wood Family Group, said: “GreenWood is an incredible park with a proud history and a loyal community of visitors. We feel privileged to become its custodians. Our priority is to honour the park’s heritage, protect the values that have made it so successful and build on those foundations for the future.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to the previous owners Continuum Attractions and everyone who has helped shape GreenWood over the years. Their passion, dedication and commitment have created a much-loved destination for families. We are honoured to build on that legacy and look forward to taking GreenWood into its next chapter while respecting everything that has made it so special.”

The Group said it recognised the dedication of the staff and said they will continue to play a vital role in shaping GreenWood’s future.

Andrew Pawson, CEO of Continuum Attractions, said: “Over the past seven years, it has been a privilege to operate GreenWood and to play a key role in its long-running growth and success. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved during that time, and especially grateful to the dedicated team whose passion, creativity and hard work have helped make GreenWood such a special place for families.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the park’s journey during our time as its operator, including our colleagues, partners and the many guests who have enjoyed a visit over the years. We wish the Wood Family Group every success for the future and look forward to seeing GreenWood continue to thrive and create memorable experiences for generations to come.”\

The Wood Family Group said it has ambitious long-term plans for GreenWood, including investment in new rides, attractions, play experiences and guest facilities.

A spokesperson added: “As a family-owned business with decades of experience operating a variety of businesses, the Wood Family Group is committed to long-term investment, exceptional customer experiences and supporting the local community. The acquisition reflects the family’s confidence in the future of tourism in North Wales and its desire to see GreenWood continue to thrive.

“Guests can look forward to exciting announcements over the coming months as plans are unveiled for new attractions, events and experiences designed to make every visit even more memorable.”

Last month the park celebrated the 10th anniversary of its pioneering Solar Splash water ride.

GreenWood Family Park made national headlines in 2016 when it launched the Solar Splash – the UK’s first solar-powered water ride. A decade later, the attraction remains a shining example of how sustainability and family thrills can go hand in hand.

Powered by a 576-panel solar array, the ride uses renewable power to lift boats uphill before sending riders cascading down a choice of water chutes – dramatically reducing reliance on conventional electricity and proving that greener tourism can still deliver big excitement.

Perhaps even more impressively, the water used to carry riders down its three slides is also sourced onsite, thanks to the park’s very own 250ft borehole drilled deep beneath Eryri National Park.

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