New life breathed into long-abandoned national attraction

Amelia Jones

A former abandoned attraction has found a new lease of life after opening under new ownership.

The Festival Café, which is located in the old Festival Park site in Ebbw Vale, has brought new life to a former community hub and national attraction that first came to life as the Garden Festival of Wales.

The dog-friendly café will open daily from 8am serving breakfast and lunch, before transforming into a burger restaurant in the evening.

The site was once home to a shopping centre that was shut down in 2021 after falling into disrepair, and being described by locals as a ‘ghost town.’

In 1992 it had opened to much excitement, with Prince Charles, Dannie Minogue and Catherine Zeta-Jones in attendance.

Five years ago, the site was taken over by Birmingham-based owners Mercia Real Estate ltd who have transformed it into an industrial park.

A few of the old shopping units had remained the same, including an abandoned café, which had suffered vandalism inside and out since its closure.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Now, after three months of remodelling, the new owners have re-opened the café as a welcoming space for the local community.

They have partnered with local cake company Clams Hand Make Cakes, and have said they are committed to using local suppliers, supporting small businesses and serving home-made products.

The space will open as a cafe in the daytime, before turning into a restaurant with chill out sofas, a pool table and a TV. It will be open for sit-down dining and takeaway seven days a week.

Announcing the opening on social media this week, the team said: “The response since announcing the reopening of the café has been amazing. Thank you so much for all the lovely comments and messages – they haven’t gone unnoticed.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all in to enjoy our selection of food and drink…and don’t forget we’re dog friendly too.”

You can keep up with the latest from the café on their Facebook page.